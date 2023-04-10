Valentine Roofing Wins Product Excellence Award at Owens Corning Platinum Conference
Valentine Roofing was awarded the Product Excellence Award at the Owens Corning Platinum Conference for their exceptional use of Owens Corning products, including the Total Protection Roofing System, in their projects. The award recognizes their high-quality roofing solutions and excellent customer service, further establishing them as a leading contractor in the Pacific Northwest.
Seattle, WA, April 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valentine Roofing is proud to announce that they have been honored with the Product Excellence Award at the Owens Corning Platinum Conference. This prestigious award recognizes the best overall system selling performance for America's #1 most trusted and recognized roofing brand*.
The Product Excellence Award is given to companies that have helped homeowners understand the benefit of a complete Owens Corning roofing system to protect their homes. Total protection is more than shingle deep, and Valentine Roofing has demonstrated a commitment to providing its customers with the highest level of quality and performance.
"We are thrilled to receive the Product Excellence Award from Owens Corning," said Connor Valentine, CEO of Valentine Roofing. "This award is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best roofing solutions available. We are grateful for the support of Owens Corning and our team members who have made this achievement possible."
Valentine Roofing has been providing roofing solutions to homeowners in the Seattle area since 2008. They have built a reputation for their commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service and workmanship.
For more information about Valentine Roofing and its award-winning services, please visit its website at www.valentineroof.com.
* Based on 2019 Roofing Brand Awareness Survey by Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt, LLC.
The Product Excellence Award is given to companies that have helped homeowners understand the benefit of a complete Owens Corning roofing system to protect their homes. Total protection is more than shingle deep, and Valentine Roofing has demonstrated a commitment to providing its customers with the highest level of quality and performance.
"We are thrilled to receive the Product Excellence Award from Owens Corning," said Connor Valentine, CEO of Valentine Roofing. "This award is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best roofing solutions available. We are grateful for the support of Owens Corning and our team members who have made this achievement possible."
Valentine Roofing has been providing roofing solutions to homeowners in the Seattle area since 2008. They have built a reputation for their commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction. Their team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service and workmanship.
For more information about Valentine Roofing and its award-winning services, please visit its website at www.valentineroof.com.
* Based on 2019 Roofing Brand Awareness Survey by Owens Corning Roofing and Asphalt, LLC.
Contact
Valentine RoofingContact
Maureen Clifford
(206) 519-5628
www.valentineroof.com
Maureen Clifford
(206) 519-5628
www.valentineroof.com
Categories