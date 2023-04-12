Author Siobhan Nicole’s New Book, "A Quiet Kind of Crazy," is a Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Anguish That Those Who Hide Their True Selves Are Forced to Endure

Recent release “A Quiet Kind of Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Siobhan Nicole, follows Kara West, a young woman who is forced to suffer in silence as she keeps hidden all that has happened to her. Through following Kara’s story, readers are invited to experience the dangers of hiding who one is, what one has experienced, and the dark and twisted places the mind can take oneself.