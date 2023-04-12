Author Siobhan Nicole’s New Book, "A Quiet Kind of Crazy," is a Thought-Provoking Story Exploring the Anguish That Those Who Hide Their True Selves Are Forced to Endure
Recent release “A Quiet Kind of Crazy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Siobhan Nicole, follows Kara West, a young woman who is forced to suffer in silence as she keeps hidden all that has happened to her. Through following Kara’s story, readers are invited to experience the dangers of hiding who one is, what one has experienced, and the dark and twisted places the mind can take oneself.
New York, NY, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Siobhan Nicole, a designer, amateur photographer, and mom, has completed her new book, “A Quiet Kind of Crazy”: a compelling and potent tale that centers around one woman’s struggles as she does all she can to keep the truth from one crucial moment in her life a secret from all she knows, and the mental toll such secrecy exacts from her.
“Twenty-four-year-old Kara West is drunk, and the pile of sleeping pills she swallowed is only pulling her down into the fog that much faster,” shares Siobhan. “As her thoughts blur, she dreams of her life the way it had been: the simple joy of her new apartment, learning to love the smells and sights of living in the city, the friendships formed… the quiet echo of people walking by, just out of reach, as her faces scratches against the rough brick. The booze, the pills—it’s not enough to make her forget the heat of his breath as he whispered in her ear; it’s not enough to keep her from still remembering the feeling of his knee in her back.
“Throughout this psychological fiction, Kara struggles with the shame of her emotions; of seeing herself as weak and afraid. Slipping in and out of consciousness, Kara relives her past. We follow her to the one fateful night all her lies, her attempts at hiding the liquor and pills, collapse. In what becomes a desperate moment, Kara runs. No longer can she pretend. She now has no choice but to face the demons she had used to cope, the demons she thought she had hidden so well.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Siobhan Nicole’s deeply emotional tale begs the question of just how dangerous living a lie can be and discusses the emotional cost of hiding who one truly is. As readers follow along on Kara’s journey, they will witness the torture that living with fear, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress can create.
Expertly paced and poignant, “A Quiet Kind of Crazy” will appeal to and connect with readers of all backgrounds, from those who are familiar with the struggle of mental anguish to those who are left behind wondering what happened to the person they love.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Quiet Kind of Crazy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
