Author Carlene A. Lanier’s New Book, "The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff," Recounts the Author's Riveting Memories of Growing Up on Her Grandparents' Farm

Recent release “The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carlene A. Lanier, invites young readers to take a trip down memory lane with the author to witness the unique and true experience she had while growing up on her grandparents' farm. Also included are poems inspired by farm life and fictional tales inspired by two of the author's pets.