Author Carlene A. Lanier’s New Book, "The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff," Recounts the Author's Riveting Memories of Growing Up on Her Grandparents' Farm
Recent release “The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carlene A. Lanier, invites young readers to take a trip down memory lane with the author to witness the unique and true experience she had while growing up on her grandparents' farm. Also included are poems inspired by farm life and fictional tales inspired by two of the author's pets.
Central Point, OR, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carlene A. Lanier has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff”: a charming and captivating series of short stories and poems inspired by the many thrilling adventures the author had as a young child.
Carlene A. Lanier discovered her passion for writing in the fifth grade. She enjoys working on her memoirs, short stories, children’s fiction, and poetry. Mrs. Lanier and her husband, Jim, raised four wonderful and successful children: James, Teresa, Ceit, and Elizabeth. As a psychiatric registered nurse, she worked in hospitals, clinics, drug treatment facilities, and community mental health centers. She lives in Arizona with her husband and their Shih Tzu, Sophie.
Lanier writes, “These heartwarming and humorous children’s stories capture the wonder of [my] idyllic childhood: feeding the chickens; picking apples with [my] mom; picking strawberries with [my] younger sister, Catherine; and skiing and ice-skating with [my] friends in Wisconsin. Camping trips to Mack’s Crossing near Payson and Oak Creek Canyon and adventures with her older brother, Bernard, in Arizona were always fun.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carlene A. Lanier’s delightful tale will take readers on an exciting journey as they discover the many thrilling times the author shared with her family while growing up on her grandparents’ farm. With vibrant and colorful art to help bring Lanier’s stories to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff” over and over again.
Also included in this enthralling volume are two fictional stories, “Sergeant Nick, Guard Dog,” based on the unique personality of a beloved dog, and “Heinz, the American Miceologist” based on the author’s cat.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Adventures of Mosquito Majeski and Silly Stuff” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
