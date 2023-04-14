Matthew Hawkey’s New Book, "The Intangible Tangerine," is About a Bear Who Wakes Up from Hibernation and Can't Find Any Food in the Forest, But He Does Find New Friends

Recent release “The Intangible Tangerine," from Page Publishing author Matthew Hawkey, describes how during his search for a food source, Phil, the bear, meets Tolen, the kangaroo; Terrence, the tree frog; and Bob, the rhinoceros.