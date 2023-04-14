Matthew Hawkey’s New Book, "The Intangible Tangerine," is About a Bear Who Wakes Up from Hibernation and Can't Find Any Food in the Forest, But He Does Find New Friends
Recent release “The Intangible Tangerine," from Page Publishing author Matthew Hawkey, describes how during his search for a food source, Phil, the bear, meets Tolen, the kangaroo; Terrence, the tree frog; and Bob, the rhinoceros.
Rogers, AR, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Matthew Hawkey, who has special interests in environmental science, chemistry, and mathematics, has completed his new book, “The Intangible Tangerine": a beautifully illustrated work that teaches readers that they can accomplish great things with the help of others and a little magic too.
Hawkey writes, “’Now I must tell you, this tree is only known by me and the few of you, so if you would like to keep it in your paths, you must agree to keep it secret. Can I trust you?’ asked the magical monkey. ‘I must tell you that once you eat the magical fruit, you can use your magic forest powers to help others get what they deserve—a great home. Will you all comply?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Hawkey’s intriguing book tells a story that will capture the imagination of all who read it.
All four animals venture out on their journey for food. Little do they know what adventures and forest magic are in store for them. Despite the excitement and trouble these animals face, they must work together in order to reach their goal.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “The Intangible Tangerine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s
accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Hawkey writes, “’Now I must tell you, this tree is only known by me and the few of you, so if you would like to keep it in your paths, you must agree to keep it secret. Can I trust you?’ asked the magical monkey. ‘I must tell you that once you eat the magical fruit, you can use your magic forest powers to help others get what they deserve—a great home. Will you all comply?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Matthew Hawkey’s intriguing book tells a story that will capture the imagination of all who read it.
All four animals venture out on their journey for food. Little do they know what adventures and forest magic are in store for them. Despite the excitement and trouble these animals face, they must work together in order to reach their goal.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “The Intangible Tangerine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s
accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories