Julia Castillo Rodriguez De Salinas’s "Amores Prohibidos" is a Passionate Recollection on Love and Its Consequences
Recent release “Amores Prohibidos,” from Page Publishing author Julia Castillo Rodriguez De Salinas, is a dreamy read that digs into the sweetness and naughtiness of romantic love.
Mission, TX, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julia Castillo Rodriguez De Salinas, a Mexican woman in love with love, has completed her new book, “Amores Prohibidos,” an indulging chapbook that perfectly portrays the things a person can do for love. The author passionately talks about this abstract emotion as well as the bitterness that comes with it.
De Salinas shares, “'Amores Prohibidos' is a book full of love, passion, and imagination. If you are an open-minded, romantic, dreamy and passionate person, wrap yourself in this book that will make your imagination fly. A book full of forbidden thoughts!”
Published by Page Publishing, Julia Castillo Rodriguez De Salinas’s relatable thoughts on love captures the beauty of love’s beginning and the pain of its demise.
Julia Castillo Rodriguez De Salinas gives her audience a story that is worth reading.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Amores Prohibidos” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
