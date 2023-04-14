Author Robyn Sorensen’s New Book, “The Words That Thou Gavest Me,” is a Series of Poems Inspired by the Author's Faith to Honor Christ for All of Life's Blessings

Recent release “The Words That Thou Gavest Me,” from Covenant Books author Robyn Sorensen, is a collection of faith-based poetry that reflects upon the author's life and her close relationship with Jesus Christ. Each passage has been formed by moments of prayer, triumph, and struggles that have shaped the author into who she is and allowed her to craft a strong connection to the Lord.