Author Robyn Sorensen’s New Book, “The Words That Thou Gavest Me,” is a Series of Poems Inspired by the Author's Faith to Honor Christ for All of Life's Blessings
Recent release “The Words That Thou Gavest Me,” from Covenant Books author Robyn Sorensen, is a collection of faith-based poetry that reflects upon the author's life and her close relationship with Jesus Christ. Each passage has been formed by moments of prayer, triumph, and struggles that have shaped the author into who she is and allowed her to craft a strong connection to the Lord.
Las Vegas, NV, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robyn Sorensen, a follower of the Lord who has worked in the service industry for the past twenty-five years and currently resides in Las Vegas with her husband, son, and a precious Jack Russell named Mable, has completed her new book, “The Words That Thou Gavest Me”: a series of poems designed to help readers appreciate the wonderful gifts granted through Christ if one opens their hearts to his love.
“I titled my book ‘The Words That Thou Gavest Me’ because they are exactly that. All my poems have come from my quiet time with Jesus,” writes Sorensen. “They have come from what the Holy Spirit has spoken and revealed to me during prayer time, trials of life, and victories that I have walked through. He will speak if we will listen. All glory, honor, and praise be to the Father through Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. And, yes, perhaps my word bone is connected to my rhyme bone.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robyn Sorensen’s new book is a powerful collection of poems designed to help readers open their minds to the Lord’s messages. Through her writings, Sorensen aims to encourage readers to seek out a relationship with Christ and forge a powerful connection of faith with him and his Father to guide them in all aspects of one’s life.
Readers can purchase “The Words That Thou Gavest Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
