Author Timothy N. Wade’s New Book, "Learning from the Master Teacher," Offers Guidance to Readers Seeking to Learn from Jesus’s Divine Example
Recent release “Learning from the Master Teacher,” from Covenant Books author Timothy N. Wade, explores Jesus’s place as the Master Teacher and offers a practical means to apply the spiritual and theological template of a teacher that Christ revealed.
Granbury, TX, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Timothy N. Wade, who grew up in central Texas, has completed his new book, “Learning from the Master Teacher”: an impactful spiritual work that helps readers recognize how the Bible invites them to learn from Jesus’s role as the Master Teacher so they can honor Him, draw others to Him, and become great teachers as they follow His example.
Wade followed this heritage by becoming an educator and discovering the joys of serving and worshipping Jesus as a teacher. He furthered this interest in both his role as a student with earned degrees in biblical studies, theology, and education and his vocation as a teacher, administrator, and educational consultant. He and his wife, Kara, live in Texas with their three children.
Wade writes, “Teaching is one of the oldest professions in the world. Every civilization, culture, and society has depended on the work of teachers. Behind every great ruler, statesman, philosopher, tradesman, clergy, and citizen, there was a teacher. Every guild, career, trade, and vocation exist because of the work of an educator. People must learn, and teachers are there to instruct them. Everyone, whether they know it or not, has benefited from the dedication of a teacher.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy N. Wade’s new book helps readers who want to learn more about living like Jesus teaches them.
Readers can purchase “Learning from the Master Teacher” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
