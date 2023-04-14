Kim Kesty’s New Book, “A Fall Event,” is a Delightful and Engaging Look at All the Wonderful Adventures One Can Have During the Months of Autumn, No Matter One's Age
Portland, OR, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kim Kesty, a loving father of three and grandfather of seven, has completed his most recent book, “A Fall Event”: a charming and engaging tale that explores the exciting activities one can enjoy every year during Autumn.
Born in Minnesota and now living in Oregon, author Kim Kesty is a retired wastewater treatment operator for the city of Troutdale, Oregon. He has written five articles for the Troutdale Champion Newsletter on some of the processes that his department performed for the community. With encouragement from friends and former coworkers, he plans to continue writing, starting with writing about some of his past experiences in life.
“This is a story about a wonderful event that happens every fall, where everyone is welcome—from the very young to the not-so-very young—and where age does not matter and everyone can enjoy the festivities,” writes Kesty. “Fall is a beautiful time of the year with the leaves changing color and the flowers blooming late. There are hayrides and games and some tricks and some treats, so come and join in the fun and have a good time.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kim Kesty’s book will bring to life the thrilling and spooky adventures that Fall brings once a year, from hayrides to trick-or-treating and everything in between. With vibrant artwork to bring Kesty’s story to life, “A Fall Event” is the perfect way for readers of all ages to get excited for the yearly traditions that the harvest season brings.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A Fall Event” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
