Tracy Bell’s Newly Released "The Remarkable You!" is an Uplifting Opportunity for Personal and Spiritual Reflection, Healing, and Growth
“The Remarkable You!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tracy Bell, is a heartfelt celebration of the unique wonder that each of God’s children holds as the author shares encouraging words of praise.
Garner, NC, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Remarkable You!”: a delightful self-help work that empowers readers in their own worth. “The Remarkable You!” is the creation of published author Tracy Bell, a dedicated husband, father, and United States Navy veteran.
Bell shares, “The title of this book is EXACTLY what this book is all about. 'The Remarkable You!' is about THE REMARKABLE YOU! Unfortunately, most of us do not feel too remarkable because of our past mistakes, past misfortunes, present feelings/conditions, or personal insights into how we see our future. Therefore, instead of embracing the amazing design, purpose, and value of our lives, we tend to settle for whatever the world offers us and wherever the world allows us to fit in.
“Therefore, the purpose of this book is to inform you that you have purposefully been sent here to make the world a better place. You have been sent here to add beauty, color, hope, help, and encouragement to society. If you take one piece away from a thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle, the puzzle will be incomplete. Likewise, though there are over seven billion people on planet earth, the world is incomplete without you and your contributions regardless of how small and how little you may feel you have to offer.
“By the time you finish this book, I pray that you would not only begin to accept and understand how remarkable you are but also that you will likewise begin to soar from your cocoon state of mind and transform into the remarkable monarch butterfly that you are destined to be. Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracy Bell’s new book will challenge and empower readers to value their worth and stand strong in faith.
Bell shares in hopes of helping people break from the personal and spiritual bonds so they can find fulfillment and comfort in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Remarkable You!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Remarkable You!,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
