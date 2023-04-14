Sherry Rogers’s Newly Released "Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying" is an Impactful Look Into the Dangerous Realities of Being a Victim of Bullying

“Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Rogers, is a powerful, and deeply personal, look into the very damaging effects of suffering at the hands of a bully.