Sherry Rogers’s Newly Released "Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying" is an Impactful Look Into the Dangerous Realities of Being a Victim of Bullying
“Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Rogers, is a powerful, and deeply personal, look into the very damaging effects of suffering at the hands of a bully.
Toney, AL, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying”: a helpful resource for parents and educators seeking to understand the ins and outs of helping someone cope and overcome bullying. “Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying” is the creation of published author Sherry Rogers, a proud mother of five and grandmother to three who works as a managing licensed cosmetologist. Sherry also serves her community as a minister.
Rogers shares, “'Life-Threatening' is a raw account of pain and agony from the diary of a victim of bullying. This book brings conviction to hearts as we are encouraged to see how bullying leads to death.
“'Life-Threatening' is a story of adversity and victory through Jesus Christ. The author takes us on a journey and shows us the physical, mental, and emotional damage that bullies inflict on their prey. She also describes the psychological trauma that can be very hard to overcome. When bullies take their victim’s power, the victim becomes vulnerable to many things, including suicide and other violent acts.
“Overcoming the effects of bullying takes time, therapy, and much prayer. 'Life-Threatening' shows us how it is possible to be fully vindicated and restored.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Rogers’s new book will resonate with many who have encountered a bully along the way.
Rogers offers a concise but informative look into the realties and dangers of navigating the trauma responses associated with short- or long-term abuse.
Consumers can purchase “Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life-Threatening: From the Diary of a Victim of Bullying,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
