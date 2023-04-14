MaryAnn McQuiston’s Newly Released “Praying with Poetry” is an Inspiring Selection of Spiritually Driven Poetry That Will Uplift the Soul
“Praying with Poetry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author MaryAnn McQuiston, is an enjoyable break from the day to day that provides readers with an uplifting opportunity for reflection and prayer.
Erie, PA, April 14, 2023
McQuiston shares, “I was born to two wonderful Irish parents on a cold winter morning in a small town. They raised me with good moral values.
“While in high school, I began to write poetry and made cards for the love of my life. His name was John McQuiston. We were wed two years after we graduated. Our love was truly a match made in heaven. Little did I know I would become a widow at age twenty-three. Tragically, he was the victim of a senseless crime. I gave birth to another baby boy shortly after my husband died, so I had two boys to raise.
“My family was very loving and supportive. I never remarried. My love for John was so strong, and my love for Jesus has carried me through all my years.
“Recently, I’ve been inspired by the Holy Spirit to write Christian poetry. I hope you like the poems I have written, and I pray that Jesus will speak to your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaryAnn McQuiston’s new book celebrates the wonder and grace of God’s blessings as the author shares her heart through vibrant verse.
Consumers can purchase “Praying with Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Praying with Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
