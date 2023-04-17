54% of Homeowners Feel It is a Bad Time to Start a Large Remodel Project as of March 2023
As of findings from March of 2023, the majority of homeowners feel is it a bad time to start a remodeling project that would cost over $5,000.
Indianapolis, IN, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Each month, in partnership with The Farnsworth Group, The Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI) provides the industry with complimentary updates to the DIY and DIFM Home Improvement Monthly Tracker.
This monthly tracker surveys homeowners to learn what they see, think, and are doing right now in the home improvement arena. Findings also cover how projects are being completed, how often they are delayed, top challenges to starting home improvement projects and more.
As of findings from March of 2023, the majority of homeowners feel is it a bad time to start a large remodeling project. This is defined as any project over $5,000.
The number of homeowners with negative sentiments towards larger remodeling projects has remained constant for the entire first quarter of 2023, ranging from 52-57% each month.
Interestingly, January sentiments were the worst, at 57%, while negative sentiments towards starting remodeling projects costing more than $5,000 has softened over the last 2 months.
Further, the number of homeowners with positive sentiments towards starting smaller remodeling projects remains high, at 44% as of March 2023. This positive sentiment reflects DIY and DIFM attitudes towards any home improvement project under $5,000.
These factors combined signal that repair and maintenance demand will remain high while discretionary projects are liable to be postponed until consumer sentiments surrounding inflation, personal wealth, and cash on hand are improved.
The Home Improvement Research Institute will be unpacking more behaviors and sentiments in greater depth for HIRI members via a data-packed webinar covering findings from our Q1 2023 Home Improvement Project Activity Tracker.
Join us April 27, 2023 to understand the degree to which DIYer home improvement activity is changing and which home improvement projects are taking priority.
Each quarter, The Home Improvement Research Institute surveys 2,000 homeowners to understand their behaviors behind home improvement activities as well as measure DIY and DIFM intent for starting future projects. The findings from this tracker provide answers to such questions as:
- What home improvement projects did homeowners complete in the 1st quarter of 2023?
- What home improvement projects are homeowners planning in the next 3 months?
Simply register for the webinar to gain an understanding of how homeowners are currently approaching home improvement in 2023. Learn more and register at www.Hiri.org/Webinars.
