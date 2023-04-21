The Anderson Makers Market Welcomes Over 100 Vendors
Celebrate springtime and shop like a local with the Anderson Makers Market.
Anderson, SC, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Building on the successful 2022 events, True Southern Events and Rocky River Plantation will open its property again to host its largest bi-annual vendor event, the Anderson Makers Market (located at 2000 E. River St. Anderson, SC on). The event will take place on Saturday, April 22 and run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring over 100 local businesses, entrepreneurs, artists, and food vendors. In addition to the market, the historic estate will be open for tours to the public throughout the day.
According to Ashley Michael, the Venue Director of Rocky River and True Southern Events, “The Anderson Makers Market has grown tremendously since its inception in 2022. We’ve loved getting to build relationships with a variety of small businesses that represent the Upstate community. The market has become my favorite event each season, as we welcome the community to our historic venue.”
“This market is a great way to connect with the community as well as other creators in the area,” said Victoria Quinney of The Fragrant Herd Designs & Decor. “With the beautiful views of Rocky River Plantation, friendly faces and extremely talented makers, this will be an event that you won’t want to miss! There’s something for everyone.”
Admission and parking is free to the public. Live music from Upstate native Matt Phillips will start at 10:00 a.m. Visitors can shop for springtime decor, local farmers, artists, boutique clothing and accessories, and much more from a variety of vendors. To help build a green event space, visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable shopping bags.
