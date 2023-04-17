Author Mickey Frame’s New Book, "Behind the Waterfall," is an Exhilarating Tale Centered Around the Exploits of Sit George, a Knight Who Becomes Embroiled in the Crusades
Recent release “Behind the Waterfall,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mickey Frame, follows the story of a brave knight who grew up as the son of the king and swears loyalty to his kingdom as he sets off to fight in the Crusades. This forever changes the course of his life, setting him on a path that will forever shape his future.
Floresville, TX, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mickey Frame has completed his new book, “Behind the Waterfall”: a gripping and fascinating tale set in the era of the Crusades that explores how the ravages of war forever affects one brave knight.
“This book is a fictional book about a knight that grew up as the son of the king. When he returned home from fighting in the Crusades, he had PTSD,” shares Frame. “The Crusades changed him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mickey Frame’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow the adventures of the knight Sir George as he fights for his kingdom and his beloved king. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Behind the Waterfall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This book is a fictional book about a knight that grew up as the son of the king. When he returned home from fighting in the Crusades, he had PTSD,” shares Frame. “The Crusades changed him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mickey Frame’s riveting tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow the adventures of the knight Sir George as he fights for his kingdom and his beloved king. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers will find themselves spellbound and on the edge of their seats, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Behind the Waterfall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories