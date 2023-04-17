Author Mickey Frame’s New Book, "Behind the Waterfall," is an Exhilarating Tale Centered Around the Exploits of Sit George, a Knight Who Becomes Embroiled in the Crusades

Recent release “Behind the Waterfall,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mickey Frame, follows the story of a brave knight who grew up as the son of the king and swears loyalty to his kingdom as he sets off to fight in the Crusades. This forever changes the course of his life, setting him on a path that will forever shape his future.