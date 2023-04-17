Authors Brian Painter & Kim Benson’s New Book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time,” Finds a Gang of Vampires Fighting Against a Vengeful God
Recent release “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time,” from Page Publishing authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson, follows Dawn and her crew, as they set off to fight a chaotic god hell-bent on destruction. As their fight continues, Dawn is tempted to become a goddess and join the enemy, though she would be forced to leave all she loves behind.
Weems, VA, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian Painter, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in creative writing and English at Southern New Hampshire University, and Kim Benson, a writer who excels at working twists into her stories, have completed their new book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time”: a thrilling tale that centers around Dawn, a centuries-old vampire, as she and her gang face off against a powerful deity who threatens all of mankind and tempts Dawn with a place by his side as an equally powerful goddess.
“Dawn and her crew are at it again,” writes Painter and Benson. “This time they are on a mission to save humanity from a rogue God who wants to turn Dawn into a goddess so he can keep her as his wife. This has Dawn determined for it not to happen but the allure that she feels when she gets a taste of being a goddess leaves her in a total state of confusion. Her crew and her still love to hunt down animals for blood including the great White Shark. This book is a must read!”
Published by Page Publishing, Brian Painter and Kim Benson’s captivating story is the latest installment in Paint and Benson’s epic “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew” saga and will raise the stakes yet again as Dawn and her gang face their biggest threat yet. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists that will catch readers off guard, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
