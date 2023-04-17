Authors Brian Painter & Kim Benson’s New Book, “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time,” Finds a Gang of Vampires Fighting Against a Vengeful God

Recent release “The Rising of Dawn and Her Vampire Crew: Passages Through Time,” from Page Publishing authors Brian Painter and Kim Benson, follows Dawn and her crew, as they set off to fight a chaotic god hell-bent on destruction. As their fight continues, Dawn is tempted to become a goddess and join the enemy, though she would be forced to leave all she loves behind.