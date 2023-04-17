Author La-Vawn Simons’s New Book, “A Guy Named Peri-O,” Reveals How Peri-O & His Sister, Ginger-Vitis, Can Enter & Ravage One's Mouth with Improper Brushing & Flossing

Recent release “A Guy Named Peri-O,” from Page Publishing author La-Vawn Simons, is a compelling tale that looks at the issues that can arise when one allows the dangerous Peri-O to enter their mouths, from inflamed gums to tooth loss. By warning of how harmful Peri-O can be, "A Guy Named Peri-O" can help parents guardians alike to encourage younger readers to take better care of their mouths.