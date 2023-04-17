Author La-Vawn Simons’s New Book, “A Guy Named Peri-O,” Reveals How Peri-O & His Sister, Ginger-Vitis, Can Enter & Ravage One's Mouth with Improper Brushing & Flossing
Recent release “A Guy Named Peri-O,” from Page Publishing author La-Vawn Simons, is a compelling tale that looks at the issues that can arise when one allows the dangerous Peri-O to enter their mouths, from inflamed gums to tooth loss. By warning of how harmful Peri-O can be, "A Guy Named Peri-O" can help parents guardians alike to encourage younger readers to take better care of their mouths.
Wilmington, DE, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- La-Vawn Simons, a dental hygienist, has completed her new book, “A Guy Named Peri-O”: a captivating story that explores the devastating consequences that can occur when improper flossing and brushing allows the dangerous Peri-O and his equally threatening sister Ginger-Vitis into one’s mouth.
Born on the beautiful island of Bermuda, author La-Vawn Simons attended Howard University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C. As a dental hygienist, she has striven to promote good oral health care, and firmly believes that education on oral health care from an early age can help establish proper brushing and flossing habits. La-Vawn is also the author of “Cavity City,” “The Haunted Mouth,” “Tales of a Tooth,” and “First Name Ginger, Last Name Vitis.” La-Vawn hopes that all of these children’s dental health care books help children to understand the importance of good oral hygiene to have a healthy smile that shines for a lifetime.
“Warning, warning, I am here to warn you about the destruction that can be created in your mouth by complete oral health neglect,” writes La-Vawn. “Beware as time is of utmost importance as tooth loss can be permanent if you do not listen to my warning. Yes, Peri-O is out there lurking deep in the crevice of your gums waiting to destroy your mouth, a victory that he loves to win, over and over again. Peri-O does not care who you are as long as he can invade your mouth to where you do not want to be seen once his destruction is done. Therefore take heed to my warning or be left with a mouth that no longer holds your teeth.”
Published by Page Publishing, La-Vawn Simons’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s desire to encourage young readers to adopt proper dental hygiene in order to prevent worse oral disease later in life. With vibrant artwork to help bring La-Vawn’s tale to life, “A Guy Named Peri-O” is sure to delight readers of all ages while helping to instill important life lessons on proper brushing and flossing.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Guy Named Peri-O” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
