Author Michael Roberts’s New Book, "Savannah Girl Novel: Making the Grade," is the Fourth Novel of Sarah’s Story as She Continues to Work Her Way Up in the Finance World
Recent release “Savannah Girl Novel: Making the Grade,” from Page Publishing author Michael Roberts, continues the tale of Sarah and the group of friends she calls her family, following Sarah’s continued work towards achieving her ultimate goal of finding success in the hard-hitting world of finance.
Newport News, VA, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Roberts has completed his new book, “Savannah Girl Novel: Making the Grade”: an engaging novel that follows Sarah as she struggles to overcome new challenges. Her assignments at work increasingly grow more intricate and involved. People count on her, and she is determined never to let them down. Unfortunately, something from her past threatens to rear its ugly head. She knows that just because things are buried does not mean they cease to exist.
Like the character of Sarah, author Michael Roberts is also from Savannah. Joining the Navy at seventeen and staying for twenty years allowed him to travel the world far and wide. The experiences he gained with other people and cultures have had an influence on his writing that cannot be denied.
After retiring from the service, he spent over fifteen years managing convenience stores in Virginia where many of his stories take place. The people he met and interacted with, plus their stories, are reflected in his writings. He continually strives to interact with others to learn the true tales of their lives and reflect on their experiences in his writings. This is the fourth book of the Savannah Girl series.
Michael has BA degrees both in history and sociology. Currently, he is working in protective service at a major museum in Virginia, where he continually learns new things about the people and places around him.
Michael writes, “While still going to school at St. Leo on Langley Air Force Base, I had cut down on my obsessive studying and was satisfied that I would continue making perfect As the rest of this school year. By cutting down I meant that I would go to school for ten hours a week and only study an extra ten (or so), which meant, of course, that the extra time I saved was spent in the office either before or after hours to make certain everything was running smoothly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Roberts’s interesting tale follows Sarah as she continues to strive toward her ultimate goal of making the grade in the business world of finance. Unfortunately, she does not know the true cost until it is too late.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Savannah Girl Novel: Making the Grade” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
