"The Annunciationist" by Kenneth Kuenster Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Annunciationist" by Kenneth Kuenster. This book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
The Annunciationist is the story of an American painter, Martin, obsessed with the meaning and significance of paintings of the Annunciation. With this obsession, Martin sets off to view Annunciation paintings in Europe. In the process, he finds models for his own paintings. Eventually, Martin finishes three Annunciation paintings peopled by his models from his travels. They are installed in a beautiful white stone gallery his friend Orlando has built for them in Greece. There, his work looks out over the Aegean Sea, long after his own unexpected demise.
Kenneth Kuenster’s other novels include God’s Kettledrum. He is also a visual artist. His fiction and his visual art influence each other. The subject matter of his novels is art and artists of all kinds. He has spent much time in Europe, where many of the stories in his fiction take place. He has BFA and MFA degrees from Yale.
The Annunciationist, 164 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-197-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
