Author Lola Martin’s New Book, "A Child's Voice: Spoken But Never Heard," is a Deeply Emotional Tale Revealing the Truth About the Abuse Her Family Members Endured

Recent release “A Child's Voice: Spoken but Never Heard,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lola Martin, is the true and accurate account of a harrowing incident of child abuse that rocked the author and her family's world. In order to ensure that the truth is made known, Martin shares her family's story in order to bring to light how easily child abuse can happen to any family.