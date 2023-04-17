Author Lola Martin’s New Book, "A Child's Voice: Spoken But Never Heard," is a Deeply Emotional Tale Revealing the Truth About the Abuse Her Family Members Endured
Recent release “A Child's Voice: Spoken but Never Heard,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lola Martin, is the true and accurate account of a harrowing incident of child abuse that rocked the author and her family's world. In order to ensure that the truth is made known, Martin shares her family's story in order to bring to light how easily child abuse can happen to any family.
Reynoldsburg, OH, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lola Martin, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “A Child's Voice: Spoken but Never Heard”: a compelling and truthful account of the abuse her family faced at the hands of a cruel and dangerous man.
Born the youngest of four children in Cleveland, Ohio, author Lola Martin has moved around over the course of her life from West Virginia and Virginia, finding her way to Columbus, Ohio in 2001. The proud mother of two children and a grandmother of two grandchildren, Lola has worked many different jobs since living in Columbus and has enjoyed raising her family with her husband. In her spare time, Lola enjoys writing poetry and has now turned her sights on writing books, and has learned to always stay positive, do as good as possible, and in the midst of adversity, stay true to oneself.
“When situations happen, the truth doesn’t always get told by the local news,” writes Martin. “It is so easy to pass judgment on what you do hear about situations. Hopefully, in writing this book, it will help others understand that what has happened there is more than one side to the story and to let the whole truth come out about the abuse of my family. Some, at that time, wanted to make a name for themselves and created a ruckus on social media, but a lot of lies were told. The truth always prevails, and in telling the truth, it shall set you free.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lola Martin’s eye-opening tale will reveal the truth behind one of the worst child abuse cases in Mansfield, Ohio, and grant readers insight into its lasting impact on the author’s family. Poignant and deeply personal, Martin shares her family’s story in the hopes of setting the record straight and helping readers who have faced abuse to know they are not alone and encourage them to share their stories.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "A Child's Voice: Spoken but Never Heard" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
