Susie Wunderli Clark’s New Book, "Berni Builds a Circus," Tells the Marvelous Story of an Imaginative Young Girl Who Puts Together a Circus Right in Her Own Backyard
Bountiful, UT, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Susie Wunderli Clark has completed her most recent book, “Berni Builds a Circus”: an adorable tale that follows young Berni as she sets to work building all that she needs to organize her very own circus, preparing to delight crowds from all over with incredible feats and amazing acts like no one has ever seen.
Susie Wunderli Clark lives in the mountains of Utah, where she and her husband raised their five children. She loves adventure, lives colorfully, and laughs a lot. She is happiest in the mountains, in a lake, or by the ocean and believes life is best enjoyed through humor and love.
“Berni’s mind works in a wonderful way,” shares Susie. “She dreams at night and builds by day. This adventure has Berni building a backyard circus. As always, her parents are her biggest fans, even though Berni’s creativity can be messy. What better way to end the summer than with a three-ring circus!”
Published by Fulton Books, Susie Wunderli Clark’s book is the third entry in the “Berni” series and is sure to charm readers of all ages as Berni does all she can to bring her spectacular show together. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Laura Jeanne, whose love of children brings her images to life, “Bernie Builds a Circus” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers who will want to revisit this riveting tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Berni Builds a Circus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
