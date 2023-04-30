Everyone is Born Fearless. Author of Raven Transcending Fear, Terri Kozlowski, Celebrates the Re-Release of Her Memoir About Overcoming Childhood Trauma.
Everyone is Born Fearless. We Can Return to That State Through This Transformational Journey to Overcome Fear and Limiting Beliefs. Author of this transformational memoir, Raven Transcending Fear, Terri Kozlowski, celebrates the re-release of this amazing true story about overcoming childhood trauma.
Woodstock, GA, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Book Title: Raven Transcending Fear: A memoir about overcoming abuse, abandonment, and discover your authentic self.
Author: Terri Kozlowski
Publisher: Higher Ground Books & Media
ISBN-10: 1949798801
ISBN-13: 978-1949798807
Contact Information: www.TerriKozlowski.com
108 Copper Ridge Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Terri@TerriKozlowski.com or 770-530-5376
https://www.facebook.com/groups/8548967271811747
https://www.facebook.com/KozmicSoulSolutions/
https://twitter.com/tmkozlowski
https://www.instagram.com/terrikozlowski/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/terrikozlowski/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbT3ygWLAxEcPqOOgCflL_A
https://www.pinterest.com/terrikozlowski/
Book Summary: Raven Transcending Fear (143 pp., 02/2021, $9.99) is a unique guide to self-empowerment. It’s the authors' raw and personal story of surviving childhood abuse, being abandoned on the streets of Albuquerque with her sister, and diving deep into her terror before ultimately getting comfortable with fear and transcending it. Through this teaching memoir, readers will go on the journey with her as Terri moves from a life ruled by fear, learned the skills of empowerment, to transcend the fear and regain a connection with the Divine.
Everyone is born fearless, knowing who they are and what their purpose is. However, life experience or abuse may instill fear and break the connection with the authentic self. In this book, Terri shares her story and the lessons she has learned from her spiritual journey. She wants to inspire and support others who struggle with fear and empower them to transcend it.
Editorial Review: “What a beautifully written book. The author, Terri Kozlowski's spiritual journey, is transformational. I so enjoyed each page, each chapter, and each lesson provided in this thought-provoking book. Life is about growth. Healing, helping, and guiding your spirit are key to health and happiness. Success is an inside job, and this book will aid your spirit on your own personal journey. A great read. I highly recommend it.” - Dr. Eric Kaplan, three-time #1 best-selling author, made appearances on the Dr. Oz show, Good Morning America, Primetime Live, Montel Williams, CNBC, ABC, NBC, and Fox.
About The Author: Native American Terri Kozlowski is a certified life coach, blogger, and founder of Soul Solutions. She specializes in empowering women by teaching them to set personal boundaries, reframe the stories they tell themselves, overcome their fears, and push past their limiting beliefs. On her successful podcast and YouTube channel, Soul Solutions, she delves into the soul and offers bite-sized takeaways for controlling our egos and emotions. Terri holds a BS in Social Science from the University of Pittsburgh, writes for NewsBreak, TealFeed, Medium, is a featured coach in Natural Awakenings Atlanta, appeared on over 100 podcasts, and has spoken to groups from 5 to 600. Terri lives in Woodstock, GA, with her husband and pampered chihuahua, Lelu.
