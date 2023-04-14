Superfood Friends Mascot Andy Apple Makes Special Appearance at Living Fresh Market Tasting Event in Forest Park, Illinois, April 15
Los Angeles, CA, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grammy Award-Winning drummer, composer, best-selling author, inventor-turned-entrepreneur, and creator of the Superfood Friends Prescott Ellison and Mascot Andy Apple will make a special appearance at The Living Fresh Market Tasting Event in Forest Park, IL on April 15, 2023.
Local hero Ellison will return to his hometown of Chicago to promote nutrition education and awareness of childhood obesity prevention at The Living Fresh Market tasting event.
The event will feature:
• Storewide Tasting Events from Noon to 3 pm
• Full Creole Hot Buffet by Chef Renard
• An appearance by Andy Apple, the leader of the Superfood Friends
• Giveaways, Treasure Hunting, Games, Teaching Nutrition for Children
This event was created under the guidance and leadership of Dr Bill Winston, founder and Senior Pastor of Living Word Christian Center who also owns Forest Park Plaza where the full service supermarket is located.
Melody Winston, Senior Executive at Living Fresh Market, was instrumental in orchestrating the special appearance of Andy Apple for the event after contacting Ellison to share her excitement about bringing the Superfood Friends to the Living Fresh Market, the largest minority-owned supermarket in the USA; 70,000 sq. ft.
Ellison’s grassroots efforts, which are inspired by his father’s military and entrepreneurial background and his mother’s emphasis on nutrition and fitness, have been recognized by leaders across the country. In addition to receiving the Barack Obama Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Ellison received the 2017 Childhood Obesity Prevention Award, secured an endorsement from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, and was given the 2016 Field to Fork Award.
Living Fresh Market, 7520 Roosevelt Rd., Forest Park, Illinois
Media Contact: Prescott Ellison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ellison Entertainment Group, (702) 682-9579, prescott65@gmail.com
