FoxTale Book Shoppe Hosts Author Event & Book Signing for Terri Kozlowski
Woodstock, GA, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The author of "Raven Transcending Fear," Terri Kozlowski, will be at The FoxTale Book Shoppe on Sunday, May 7, from 2 pm to 4 pm in Woodstock, GA, for a book signing.
Local author Terri Kozlowski said this about the event, "I'm so excited to be given this opportunity to meet the community of readers in Woodstock, GA. It's a fabulous venue for the public to learn about me and my book, Raven Transcending Fear. Thank you to Karen Schwettman, owner of FoxTale Book Shoppe, for hosting me at my favorite independent bookstore."
Learn about her book, Raven Transcending Fear, which is part memoir and part self-help guide. It’s her raw and personal story of childhood abuse and diving deep into her terror before ultimately getting comfortable with fear and transcending it. Through this memoir, readers will go on the journey with her as she moves from a life ruled by fear to fearlessness.
Native American Terri Kozlowski is a certified life coach, blogger, the author of "Raven Transcending Fear," and founder of Soul Solutions. She specializes in empowering women by teaching them to set personal boundaries, reframe the stories they tell themselves, overcome their fears, and push past their limiting beliefs. Part memoir, part self-help guide, Terri’s book is a raw and personal story of diving deep into childhood trauma, dealing with the terror before ultimately getting comfortable with fear and transcending it. On her successful podcast and YouTube channel, Soul Solutions, she delves into the soul and offers bite-sized takeaways for controlling our egos and emotions. Terri holds a BS in Social Science, has written for NewsBreak, TealFeed, Medium, was a featured coach in Natural Awakenings Atlanta, appeared on over 100 podcasts, and has spoken to groups from 5 to 600. She has helped people with her hard-earned wisdom. Terri lives in Woodstock, GA, with her husband and pampered chihuahua, Lelu.
Contact
Kozmic Soul SolutionsContact
Terri Kozlowski
770-530-5376
TerriKozlowski.com
www.SoulSolutionsPodcast.com
www.RavenTranscendingFears.com
