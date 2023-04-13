Tweaking Technologies Launches Brand-New HEIC Photo Viewer Tool for Windows
Say goodbye to HEIC compatibility issues with our new HEIC Photo Viewer tool.
Jaipur, India, April 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies, a leading software, and app development company based out of Jaipur, India, launches its latest product - HEIC Photo Viewer tool for Windows. The innovative software offers an easy solution to view and manage photos that are copied from iPhones or iPads to Windows computers.
As the name entails, HEIC Photo Viewer is a dedicated solution that helps users open, view, manage, and manipulate photos in HEIC file format. This is the format used by iOS devices to compress and store photos clicked on iPhone and iPad. Using it, you can easily rotate, flip, zoom, and copy HEIC images without compromising the original quality.
"In general, anyone who wants to access their iPhone photos on Windows PC will need to transfer them & this may involve working with HEIC files. While HEIC file format is not natively supported on Windows, users often look for effective ways to view and manage HEIC files. Our latest release "HEIC Photo Viewer" tool provides a seamless solution to this problem. It lets users view iPhone HEIC photos in the highest possible quality without having to sacrifice image quality through conversion to another format. We are confident that this product will exceed our customers' expectations and provide them with a user-friendly and convenient way to manage their HEIC photos," expressed, Mr. Praveen Khanna, VP, Tweaking Technologies.
Some highlights of the tool are:
● Simple & user-friendly interface.
● Drag & drop the HEIC files for a hassle-free viewing experience.
● Easily rotate HEIC photographs clockwise & anticlockwise.
● Flip HEIC pictures vertically and horizontally.
● Zoom the HEIC files in and out.
● Copy the HEIC photos or their path to use the picture.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Tweaking Technologies, further adds, “We are excited to bring HEIC Photo Viewer for your Windows devices. This app will make viewing and editing HEIC photos much easier. The users will be able to copy and view photos from iPhone and iPad on their Windows devices.”
For more information on the HEIC Photo Viewer tool, visit the official store: https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/heic-photo-viewer/9PJDJ3PW71R9
About The Company: Tweaking Technologies is a pristine establishment in the IT sector, based out of Jaipur, India. The company has recently made its foray into entertainment/gaming apps for Android and iOS. With a business model built on progress and innovation, the company produces high-quality and easy-to-use optimizing utilities worldwide.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
