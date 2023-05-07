Introducing NearStream VM33: All-in-One Live Streaming Multi-Camera with Smartphone-Controlled App
NearStream is a professional audio-video provider with a mission to create an innovative multicam live streaming experience with cutting-edge technology for avid content creators, creatives, and influencers alike to incorporate into their content production setup. NearStream has introduced its very first all-in-one streaming camera - VM33.
New York, NY, May 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About NearStream VM33
NearStream VM33 is an all-in-one live streaming camera works with an accompanying app to let creators livestream content directly to major social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch or using custom RTMP. It also uses Bluetooth connectivity to many cameras at once which will enable different angles to be easily captured.
NearStream VM33 features a premium lens that is capable of capturing images up to 2K resolution as well as providing 20x optimal zoom. Users can experience crystal-clear content with 20x optical zoom. VM33 also features 8 built-in MEMS microphone arrays to guarantee pristine sound quality by leaving your audience captivated and engaged. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for using external audio and a USB-C port for charging. Users can record their streams directly to the phone or to an optional TF card using the built-in TF card slot. Besides, VM33 gives users 3 versatile ways to mount it. With its 1/4 inches hot-shoe mount, you can easily choose between a floor stand, table stand or fence mount to capture the perfect shot.
What’s more? VM33 is equipped with patented ProperClean and ProperZoom Technology to deliver exceptional audio and video quality and a smoother user experience. With deep-learning algorithms, VM33 features Al-noise cancellation, AGC and face-detect-based autofocus. It allows users to effortlessly capture high-quality content. VM33 is reliable for content creators and videographers, regardless of their level of expertise. It utilizes advanced technology to make video production smarter and more convenient, improving user experience.
NearStream App
Multiple VM33 cameras can be wirelessly controlled by NearStream Multicam App at the same time. To further in making live video production more professional, the NearStream app also offers various features such as spontaneous recording and streaming, graphic overlays, audio mixer, picture-in-picture and more. Users can add corner bugs, lower thirds, full-screen overlays and over-the-shoulder to identify speakers, sponsors, promote upcoming events or place advertisements.
In this digital age, choosing this advanced camera that is paired with the software will level up your video production with ease. “On average, companies are planning to increase pay by 4.1% in 2023. As labor costs continue to increase, there is a tremendous opportunity for us to create a powerful yet simple solution that caters to the one-man band and content creators in particular,” says Andy Xin, CEO of NearStream, “VM33 is designed to empower every individual with a need for live video production and unlock the unlimited potential with our innovative technology.”
Conclusion
NearStream VM33 is pro-grade to make well-suited for a wide range of professional applications such as sports, church, weddings, education, interviews and personal creators.
Price & Availability
NearStream VM33 will be available at the Early May, 2023 on Amazon
MSRP $399 (plus local tax)
A Set of 3 cameras, MSRP $999 (plus local tax)
About NearStream
NearStream is a professional audio-video provider dedicated on live streaming hardware, software and enterprise applications, with the mission to create the ultimate live streaming experience for content creators, everywhere. Our goal is to help everyone provide their audience with the highest quality live streaming experience while remaining easy to use, portable, and reliable. To learn more, please visit us at nearstream.us.
To get our product updates & latest news, please follow us on:
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nearstream/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nearstream_us
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nearstreamus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nearstream_us/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nearstream_us
Contact:
Karen Huang
Marketing Manager at NearStream
karen.huang@nearstream.us
NearStream VM33 is an all-in-one live streaming camera works with an accompanying app to let creators livestream content directly to major social platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch or using custom RTMP. It also uses Bluetooth connectivity to many cameras at once which will enable different angles to be easily captured.
NearStream VM33 features a premium lens that is capable of capturing images up to 2K resolution as well as providing 20x optimal zoom. Users can experience crystal-clear content with 20x optical zoom. VM33 also features 8 built-in MEMS microphone arrays to guarantee pristine sound quality by leaving your audience captivated and engaged. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack for using external audio and a USB-C port for charging. Users can record their streams directly to the phone or to an optional TF card using the built-in TF card slot. Besides, VM33 gives users 3 versatile ways to mount it. With its 1/4 inches hot-shoe mount, you can easily choose between a floor stand, table stand or fence mount to capture the perfect shot.
What’s more? VM33 is equipped with patented ProperClean and ProperZoom Technology to deliver exceptional audio and video quality and a smoother user experience. With deep-learning algorithms, VM33 features Al-noise cancellation, AGC and face-detect-based autofocus. It allows users to effortlessly capture high-quality content. VM33 is reliable for content creators and videographers, regardless of their level of expertise. It utilizes advanced technology to make video production smarter and more convenient, improving user experience.
NearStream App
Multiple VM33 cameras can be wirelessly controlled by NearStream Multicam App at the same time. To further in making live video production more professional, the NearStream app also offers various features such as spontaneous recording and streaming, graphic overlays, audio mixer, picture-in-picture and more. Users can add corner bugs, lower thirds, full-screen overlays and over-the-shoulder to identify speakers, sponsors, promote upcoming events or place advertisements.
In this digital age, choosing this advanced camera that is paired with the software will level up your video production with ease. “On average, companies are planning to increase pay by 4.1% in 2023. As labor costs continue to increase, there is a tremendous opportunity for us to create a powerful yet simple solution that caters to the one-man band and content creators in particular,” says Andy Xin, CEO of NearStream, “VM33 is designed to empower every individual with a need for live video production and unlock the unlimited potential with our innovative technology.”
Conclusion
NearStream VM33 is pro-grade to make well-suited for a wide range of professional applications such as sports, church, weddings, education, interviews and personal creators.
Price & Availability
NearStream VM33 will be available at the Early May, 2023 on Amazon
MSRP $399 (plus local tax)
A Set of 3 cameras, MSRP $999 (plus local tax)
About NearStream
NearStream is a professional audio-video provider dedicated on live streaming hardware, software and enterprise applications, with the mission to create the ultimate live streaming experience for content creators, everywhere. Our goal is to help everyone provide their audience with the highest quality live streaming experience while remaining easy to use, portable, and reliable. To learn more, please visit us at nearstream.us.
To get our product updates & latest news, please follow us on:
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nearstream/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nearstream_us
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nearstreamus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nearstream_us/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nearstream_us
Contact:
Karen Huang
Marketing Manager at NearStream
karen.huang@nearstream.us
Contact
NearStreamContact
Karen Huang
+8613732260640
nearstream.us
Karen Huang
+8613732260640
nearstream.us
Categories