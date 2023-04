Cheryl L. Asmussen Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Laredo, TX, April 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Cheryl L. Asmussen of Laredo, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of equine services.About Cheryl L. AsmussenCheryl L. Asmussen is the owner and horse trainer for 4C Breaking and Training Race Horses, an equine training facility located in Laredo, Texas.With over 30 years experience, Asmussen is responsible for breaking in and training race horses from all across the United States. This year, she has 10 horses that she broke and trained in the 2023 Texas Thoroughbred Association Two Year Old Sale, which recently took place in Dallas, Texas.“I truly love what I do for these beautiful animals and their owners. I have been so blessed with my career and for that I am extremely grateful,” said Asmussen.Born on December 6, 1956, when Cheryl is not working, she enjoys cooking, travel, and family activities.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.