Author Rene Mark’s New Book, "Courage to Love," is a Stirring Tale of Two Sisters Bonded Together in Tragedy and Loss Who Share a Profound Familial Love for Each Other

Recent release “Courage to Love,” from Page Publishing author Rene Mark, is a heartfelt drama that centers around two sisters, Sally and Linda, who are left with only each other in the world after their parents pass away. Moving to live with their uncle, the two will experience love, heartache, and joyful times together, all while grappling with a terminal diagnosis for Linda.