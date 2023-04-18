Author Rene Mark’s New Book, "Courage to Love," is a Stirring Tale of Two Sisters Bonded Together in Tragedy and Loss Who Share a Profound Familial Love for Each Other
Recent release “Courage to Love,” from Page Publishing author Rene Mark, is a heartfelt drama that centers around two sisters, Sally and Linda, who are left with only each other in the world after their parents pass away. Moving to live with their uncle, the two will experience love, heartache, and joyful times together, all while grappling with a terminal diagnosis for Linda.
New York, NY, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rene Mark, who has been writing for most of her life, has completed her new book, “Courage to Love”: a gripping and deeply emotional tale of two sisters who move to stay with their uncle on his ranch following the passing of their parents.
Mark shares, “Two sisters (mostly called Sally and Linda) have their lives destroyed by the death of their parents, leaving their parents’ racing stables and moving to Bart’s Landing, Uncle Bart’s ranch in Arizona. Bart is named guardian to Linda (not yet twenty-one and suffers from terminal leukemia, at present in remission).”
Published by Page Publishing, Rene Mark’s engaging tale is a light romance that will capture the minds and hearts of readers as they follow Sally and Linda’s story to find their way after losing the two most important people in their lives. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Courage to Love” is a poignant story that is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them back to relive this timeless tale of a sisterly bond over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Courage to Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
