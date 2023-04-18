Author Patrick Landon’s New Book, "The Big Basin Waltz: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck," is a Captivating Novel About the Continuing Adventures of a Rodeo Cowboy
Recent release “The Big Basin Waltz: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck,” from Page Publishing author Patrick Landon, is the third volume of this series that follows a rodeo cowboy named Hawkeye Starbuck.
Anderson, CA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Landon, author of “Squaws Along the Lochsa,” has completed his new book, “The Big Basin Waltz: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck”: a gripping and potent novel about a rodeo cowboy named Hawkeye Starbuck.
When Hawkeye Starbuck stopped to water his horse at a mountain stream, a woman screamed. He ran to help her. That began a dance that waltzed them clear across the Basin. Whether it was rescuing old used-up horses that a blackhearted rancher had locked out to starve or chasing after a cry for help, his good-hearted nature shows through, yet things seldom turned out how he had planned.
Author Patrick Landon served as a Vietnamese translator in the Navy. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Nevada and a master’s degree in mountain geography from the University of Montana. He has published several works, including a local history book, as well as the official historic map of Mineral County, Nevada, a project for the Nevada Committee for the Humanities.
Landon writes, “Hawkeye Starbuck squeezed through a stand of scrub brush and came to a narrow run of rock that veered up a wooded slope. He had not seen the girl since he had heard her scream. A burly man in a long coat had hold of her hair and was dragging her up the mountain. She was kicking and fighting, but there were three of them, and she was but a spit of a girl. The other two men packed pistols in each hand and backed cautiously up the slope, following the captor but on the alert for somebody pursuing them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Landon’s exciting novel takes readers along for this unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Big Basin Waltz: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
When Hawkeye Starbuck stopped to water his horse at a mountain stream, a woman screamed. He ran to help her. That began a dance that waltzed them clear across the Basin. Whether it was rescuing old used-up horses that a blackhearted rancher had locked out to starve or chasing after a cry for help, his good-hearted nature shows through, yet things seldom turned out how he had planned.
Author Patrick Landon served as a Vietnamese translator in the Navy. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography from the University of Nevada and a master’s degree in mountain geography from the University of Montana. He has published several works, including a local history book, as well as the official historic map of Mineral County, Nevada, a project for the Nevada Committee for the Humanities.
Landon writes, “Hawkeye Starbuck squeezed through a stand of scrub brush and came to a narrow run of rock that veered up a wooded slope. He had not seen the girl since he had heard her scream. A burly man in a long coat had hold of her hair and was dragging her up the mountain. She was kicking and fighting, but there were three of them, and she was but a spit of a girl. The other two men packed pistols in each hand and backed cautiously up the slope, following the captor but on the alert for somebody pursuing them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Landon’s exciting novel takes readers along for this unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Big Basin Waltz: The Adventures of Hawkeye Starbuck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories