Author Leslie Hall’s New Book, "The Clydesdale and His Master," is a Meaningful Children’s Story About the Importance of Treating Others with Kindness
Recent release “The Clydesdale and His Master,” from Covenant Books author Leslie Hall, is an impactful and accessible children’s story that teaches that people can be wrong even when they think they are right.
Bessemer City, NC, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Hall, a loving, family-oriented woman who puts God first in everything she does, has completed her new book, “The Clydesdale and His Master”: an engaging children’s story that encourages young readers to treat others with respect.
The stories that Leslie has written are based on true events from her life and others’ lives. Leslie’s younger years were rough, but with the hand of God, she has overcome a lot. With the help of these books, she is inviting wisdom into the younger generation’s lives.
Leslie writes, “There once lived a farmer who had a little daughter. Her name was Ida. She loved horses. Ida, especially, loved Clydesdale horses. She dreamed of having a pony with a body tan and white tail. The farmer was always looking for a pony for Ida. One day, on his way home, he saw an auction sign. He took a detour and went to the auction. It was there that he found just what his daughter wanted. He got the best buy and the best animal in the pony world he had ever seen, not to mention the right bidding price in his pocket. He brought the best little horse ever home to Ida. She was so happy when she saw him. She ran up to her daddy and hugged him so hard with a big kiss on the cheek.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Hall’s new book was written to inspire young readers to think about the impact of their actions on others.
Readers can purchase “The Clydesdale and His Master” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The stories that Leslie has written are based on true events from her life and others’ lives. Leslie’s younger years were rough, but with the hand of God, she has overcome a lot. With the help of these books, she is inviting wisdom into the younger generation’s lives.
Leslie writes, “There once lived a farmer who had a little daughter. Her name was Ida. She loved horses. Ida, especially, loved Clydesdale horses. She dreamed of having a pony with a body tan and white tail. The farmer was always looking for a pony for Ida. One day, on his way home, he saw an auction sign. He took a detour and went to the auction. It was there that he found just what his daughter wanted. He got the best buy and the best animal in the pony world he had ever seen, not to mention the right bidding price in his pocket. He brought the best little horse ever home to Ida. She was so happy when she saw him. She ran up to her daddy and hugged him so hard with a big kiss on the cheek.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Hall’s new book was written to inspire young readers to think about the impact of their actions on others.
Readers can purchase “The Clydesdale and His Master” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories