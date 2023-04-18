Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book "Tails from the Farm" is a Series of Stories Following the Adventures of a Girl Named May Who Cares for All Sorts of Animals on a Farm
Recent release “Tails from the Farm,” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May, is a charming and captivating collection of fun stories and moments that follow a girl named May, as she navigates her childhood and life on the farm. Each day brings new challenges and excitement as May does the best that she can to care for all of her animals with love and kindness.
Benton, MS, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Ingram May, a loving wife and mother, has completed her new book, “Tails from the Farm”: a charming series of stories detailing what life is like while growing up on a farm, surrounded by all kinds of animals with unique personalities.
Residing in the country with her husband of forty-six years, Pamela Ingram May loves the life that has been given to her by the Lord. She and her husband are blessed with a son, who is a preacher, and a daughter, who is a coach, and are proud grandparents to eight grandchildren. The author has been a teacher for forty-five years and a judge for twenty-seven years, and when asked how long she will continue to work, her reply is always the same: “As long as the Good Lord will allow, I want to be working when He returns or when He calls me home!”
“‘Tails from the Farm’ is a collection of fun stories about a girl named May, who was blessed to be the caretaker of many types of animals during her childhood while growing up in the country. These short stories relate funny happenings dealing with many domesticated farm animals.
“The stories are about the various animals, which have their own special tail designed by God. Stories, which include pigs with curly tails to bunnies with cotton ball tails—with many other tails in between—should captivate the attention and imagination of your child and hopefully bring forth a giggle or two.
“Not only does this book include fun stories, but it also has a message about how God loves, protects, and saves His children. The author has included this poem because she wants your little one to know this important message, which God gave to her to share.
“If your little one loves farm animals and likes to spend time coloring, this book is definitely for him or her. The last pages of the book contain illustrations for your little one to color and treasure for years to come.”
This is Pamela’s first attempt to write a book. She hopes that all who read will enjoy the tales as much as she enjoyed life on the farm and that all will be inspired by the lessons learned.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Ingram May’s new book is inspired by the author’s own experiences living on a farm, and it is her very first publication. With vibrant artwork and interactive pages, “Tales from the Farm” is the perfect companion for young readers who have a love of farm animals and enjoy spending time coloring.
With the vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, May hopes her tale will bring as much joy to readers as she had while writing it, and will inspire lifelong lessons.
Readers can purchase “Tails from the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
