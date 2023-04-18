Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book "Tails from the Farm" is a Series of Stories Following the Adventures of a Girl Named May Who Cares for All Sorts of Animals on a Farm

Recent release “Tails from the Farm,” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May, is a charming and captivating collection of fun stories and moments that follow a girl named May, as she navigates her childhood and life on the farm. Each day brings new challenges and excitement as May does the best that she can to care for all of her animals with love and kindness.