Donald Wyatt’s New Book, "How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas," is a Cheerful Holiday Tale About an Unlikely Hero Helping Santa Get His Delivery Schedule Back on Track

Recent release “How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald Wyatt, is a lighthearted children’s book that chronicles what happens when Santa’s sleigh crashes in Emmett, Idaho. With his reindeer sick and unable to fly, Santa needs help in order to return to soaring through the skies.