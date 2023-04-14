Donald Wyatt’s New Book, "How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas," is a Cheerful Holiday Tale About an Unlikely Hero Helping Santa Get His Delivery Schedule Back on Track
Recent release “How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald Wyatt, is a lighthearted children’s book that chronicles what happens when Santa’s sleigh crashes in Emmett, Idaho. With his reindeer sick and unable to fly, Santa needs help in order to return to soaring through the skies.
Emmett, ID, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Wyatt, a veteran and paraplegic who has a collection of vintage John Deere lawn tractors, has completed his new book, “How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas”: a charming and merry story that follows an ordinary man as he gets the extraordinary opportunity to help Santa and save Christmas.
“This story came about on a hot August day while I was working in my hobby shop,” says Wyatt. “I heard a loud scraping noise in my driveway. I went to see what it was and went back into my shop and tried to work. Things bounced around in my mind about Christmas like a song that won’t exit the skull. After about an hour of this, I went into the house and wrote down about three pages of notes and didn’t write the story until January. Things are always bouncing around in my head. Sometimes, the thoughts solve a problem I’m having. Other times, they turn into an idea for a new project that would, of course, go along with my John Deere stuff.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donald Wyatt’s amusing tale begins as the narrator hears a strange noise coming from outside of his little hobby shop. When he goes to investigate, he finds Santa and his reindeer parked right outside of his garage! The reindeer have fallen ill after eating some bad hay, and now Santa is afraid he won’t be able to finish his deliveries.
Thinking quickly, the considerate narrator asks his wife to launder Santa’s suit and phones his friend Toni to take care of the reindeer. When Santa reveals that he uses magic dust to get the reindeer to fly, the narrator hatches a clever plan. Santa can use one of his finest John Deere tractors to finish the Christmas deliveries! Will the plan work? Could a tractor really fly? Find out within the jolly pages of “How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas.”
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “How My John Deere 140 Saved Christmas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
