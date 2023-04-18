Author Tim Peel’s New Book "Caddie to the Stars: Athletes, Celebrities, and Politicians Plus Caddie Golf Secrets" Reveals the Fascinating Life That Golf Caddies Can Live
Recent release “Caddie to the Stars: Athletes, Celebrities, and Politicians Plus Caddie Golf Secrets,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Peel, follows the author's life as a caddie master, and the incredible connections he made possible through his position. By sharing his story with readers, Peel hopes to inspire others to become caddies to experience all the excitement the job can offer.
Boynton Beach, FL, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim Peel has completed his new book, “Caddie to the Stars: Athletes, Celebrities, and Politicians Plus Caddie Golf Secrets”: an engaging memoir detailing the author’s experiences while working as a caddie master, and the various stars and other important persons he met.
“I wrote this book to show what a great job caddieing is and the many opportunities it affords,” writes Peel. “It’s a life-changing job. If done right by the caddie master, this can open doors to the caddies that never would have happened in other jobs. As a caddie master, I would set up the caddie to put them in the right situation.
“If the young caddie wanted to be an actor, lawyer, or car salesman or work on Wall Street, you would have them caddie for the members or guests that best suits their future ambitions. It’s like a working interview. They can see how hard you work and how you interact with others and how professional you perform your job.
“As a caddie master, it is your absolute responsibility to inform the college-bound caddies of the caddie scholarship programs that are available. So hopefully, this book can inspire young kids into the great world of caddying. It’s a life changer!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Peel’s riveting story will leave readers captivated as they follow along, experiencing the incredible moments from the author’s career and larger-than-life personalities he’s encountered.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Caddie to the Stars: Athletes, Celebrities, and Politicians Plus Caddie Golf Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“I wrote this book to show what a great job caddieing is and the many opportunities it affords,” writes Peel. “It’s a life-changing job. If done right by the caddie master, this can open doors to the caddies that never would have happened in other jobs. As a caddie master, I would set up the caddie to put them in the right situation.
“If the young caddie wanted to be an actor, lawyer, or car salesman or work on Wall Street, you would have them caddie for the members or guests that best suits their future ambitions. It’s like a working interview. They can see how hard you work and how you interact with others and how professional you perform your job.
“As a caddie master, it is your absolute responsibility to inform the college-bound caddies of the caddie scholarship programs that are available. So hopefully, this book can inspire young kids into the great world of caddying. It’s a life changer!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Peel’s riveting story will leave readers captivated as they follow along, experiencing the incredible moments from the author’s career and larger-than-life personalities he’s encountered.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Caddie to the Stars: Athletes, Celebrities, and Politicians Plus Caddie Golf Secrets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories