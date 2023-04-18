Author Brian Donahower’s New Book, “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses,” Tells the Captivating Escapades of a Young Girl and Her Puppy

Recent release “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Donahower, is a delightful story of a young girl named Abby, who lost her hearing at a young age. When introduced to a young puppy named Annie, who also cannot hear, the two form a powerful bond and learn more about the world and each other together.