Author Brian Donahower’s New Book, “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses,” Tells the Captivating Escapades of a Young Girl and Her Puppy
Recent release “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Donahower, is a delightful story of a young girl named Abby, who lost her hearing at a young age. When introduced to a young puppy named Annie, who also cannot hear, the two form a powerful bond and learn more about the world and each other together.
Port Richey, FL, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brian Donahower, an author, speaker, and holistic health advocate, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses”: a charming tale of a young girl who cannot hear that becomes best friends with a young puppy who is also deaf and the thrilling adventures they find themselves on together.
A Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique level 2 practitioner, Brian Donahower holds a BS in health education and an MS in education. The author is profiled in “Who’s Who in America: 2022” and is a leading voice in the metaphysical community worldwide. Donahower is a decorated fourteen-year U.S. Army veteran and has previously published contemporary poetry and several short stories of spiritual encouragement and awareness.
“Before Annie, eight-year-old Abby sometimes felt alone and at other times, even a little sad,” writes Donahower. “It wasn’t like she felt sorry for herself—Abby wasn’t that way. Although she was deaf, she knew it was a choice to be happy, and on her seventh birthday, Abby simply decided that being happy didn’t need a reason, and that was that! Abby’s mom always reminded her it was okay to express what she felt, even if it was not positive, but in a healthy way that was respectful to herself and others. Still, it was difficult for Abby to communicate what she was feeling at times. Annie, the pug, changed all that.
“Both Abby and Annie lived in very quiet worlds because of their deafness, not that it mattered to them though. They didn’t know anything different, and neither saw it as an impediment. Instead, it deeply connected the two and served as their unique perspective of the world around them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian Donahower’s sweet and moving tale follows Abby and Annie as they fearlessly explore all they can reach in the world as they learn about the magnificence of nature, the power of being in the moment, the joy of gratitude, and how to love and be loved in return. Readers of all ages will discover exciting adventures that bring challenges both heroes will have to overcome together as they grow in understanding and awareness of each other and, ultimately, themselves.
With vivid artwork to help bring Donahower’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all over, inviting them to relive this heartwarming tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of Abby and Annie the Pug: Book 1: A Million Kisses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
