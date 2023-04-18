Robert Caspanello’s New Book, "Looking into the Heavens," Follows One Teen's Mission to Ensure Those Responsible for the Death of His Friend Are Punished for Their Crimes
Lilburn, GA, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Caspanello has completed his most recent book, “Looking into the Heavens”: a gripping and compelling tale of a young highschooler who decides to take matters into his own hands to investigate the truth after his best friend from childhood is kidnapped and murdered.
“Gary is a fourteen-year-old gifted young man. He knows his use of his mind is exceptional; however, his level of maturity causes him to get into trouble. What happens when a childhood friend gets kidnapped and shows up dead? Is he smart enough to bring his friend’s kidnappers to justice? The challenge is on,” writes Caspanello.
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Caspanello’s book is a thrilling story of how far one is willing to go to avenge the death of a dear friend and ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions. Expertly paced and full of surprising twists, “Looking into the Heavens” is an exhilarating ride that readers will not want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Looking into the Heavens” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
