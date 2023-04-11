Author Kirk L. Attebery’s New Book, "Cat Tales," is an Enthralling Series of Fictional Tales Based Around the Personalities and Antics of the Author's Three Pets

Recent release “Cat Tales,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kirk L. Attebery, is a series of adorable stories centered around the escapades of the author's three pets, nicknamed Surf Cat, Stubbies, and Rocket Dawg. As readers follow along on their journeys, each of their personalities are revealed, as well as their deep bond with each other, the author and his family.