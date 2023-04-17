Author Chris Cochrane’s New Book "The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter" Follows Two Girls Who Wish to Meet a Creature Who Has Been Doing Their Chores for Them
Recent release “The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Cochrane, is a captivating tale that tells the story of Olivia and Caroline, who realize their chores are being done for them, but not by their mother. When their father suggests a mysterious creature may be doing their chores, the three of them venture off in order to find and thank him.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris Cochrane, an author gifted with an incredibly active imagination, has completed his new book, “The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter”: a charming story centered around two young sisters who believe a friendly creature has been doing their chores for them, and set off with their dad to thank him for being such a helpful friend.
Fond of nature, sports, and fantasy and sci-fi movies and TV shows, author Chris Cochrane draws his writing inspiration from the world around him but most especially from his family: his wife Stephanie and their four children. A salesman with a bachelor’s degree in business, Chris writes to entertain and amuse and loves inventing weird and wacky words, phrases, and creatures with which to delight his children. At his wife’s suggestion, he began to write his stories down so that other children could enjoy them too.
Cochrane shares, “Olivia and Caroline know that they aren’t doing their chores. But their chores are being done! Who is doing all that work for them? Their beds are made, and their shelves are dusted. And it’s not Mom who tidied their bedroom for them, so who is it?
“The girls ask Dad if he knows who’s been tidying up after them, and he nods wisely.
“‘It must have been the Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter,’ he says very wisely and seriously.
“But Olivia and Caroline just laugh. There’s no such creature as a Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter. Or is there? Read on and find out for yourself!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Chris Cochrane’s delightful tale will take readers on an exhilarating adventure as they follow along with Olivia and Caroline as they venture into the forest with their father to meet the incredible creature who has secretly been helping them. Despite being skeptical at first that such a creature could exist, when they do finally find the shy Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter, they’ll do all that they can to gain his trust and become his new friend.
With vibrant artwork to help bring Cochrane’s tale to life, readers of all ages will be spellbound by “The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter” and want to revisit the enthralling and magical story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
