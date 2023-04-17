Author Chris Cochrane’s New Book "The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter" Follows Two Girls Who Wish to Meet a Creature Who Has Been Doing Their Chores for Them

Recent release “The Dinglehopper Blueberry Belly-Button Snooter,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Cochrane, is a captivating tale that tells the story of Olivia and Caroline, who realize their chores are being done for them, but not by their mother. When their father suggests a mysterious creature may be doing their chores, the three of them venture off in order to find and thank him.