Author Kara Ramirez’s New Book, "Shatterproof," Provides the Tools Needed for Readers to Learn How to Trust God & Follow Him Through All of Life's Most Difficult Moments

Recent release “Shatterproof: Practical Lessons To Help Navigate Difficult Moments,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kara Ramirez, contains moments from the author's life in which she bravely followed her faith and trusted in the Lord to carry her through her struggles. Each story provides a vital lesson for readers to follow in her steps and learn to hand control of one's life to God.