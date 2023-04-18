Author Kara Ramirez’s New Book, "Shatterproof," Provides the Tools Needed for Readers to Learn How to Trust God & Follow Him Through All of Life's Most Difficult Moments
Recent release “Shatterproof: Practical Lessons To Help Navigate Difficult Moments,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kara Ramirez, contains moments from the author's life in which she bravely followed her faith and trusted in the Lord to carry her through her struggles. Each story provides a vital lesson for readers to follow in her steps and learn to hand control of one's life to God.
Kansas City, MO, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kara Ramirez, a three-time cancer survivor who has spent over twenty years working in the restaurant and hospitality industry and holds an MBA in finance, has completed her new book, “Shatterproof: Practical Lessons To Help Navigate Difficult Moments”: a thought-provoking series of stories detailing the hardships faced by the author and how she managed to place her faith and troubles in the Lord’s hand so that he could carry her through it all.
“You may be struggling with your health or your family or facing challenges in your professional or personal life,” writes Ramirez. “Regardless of your circumstances, you don’t have to be afraid of the difficulties that stand in your path. You can live triumphantly by learning how to give your worries to the one who heals all wounds regardless of your pain.
“Learning to let go and let God take control of your life can be hard. This book reveals the many benefits that come from letting him lead and provides a road map for how to navigate through life’s difficult moments with God in the driver’s seat.
“No matter what we face in this life, when we are living in the center of God’s will for our lives, we are shatterproof against anything that threatens to harm us.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kara Ramirez’s stirring and heartfelt tale will reveal how placing her life in God’s hands has forever changed her future and outlook on life. Deeply personal and engaging, “Shatterproof: Practical Lessons To Help Navigate Difficult Moments” provides tips and advice needed for readers who find themselves stuck in life and facing challenges they feel are beyond their ability to overcome.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Shatterproof: Practical Lessons To Help Navigate Difficult Moments" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories