F. Terry Tome’s Newly Released “A Friend to Die For” is a Thrilling Race to Discover Who is Behind a Shocking Attack on a Local Private Eye
“A Friend to Die For,” from Christian Faith Publishing author F. Terry Tome, is an enjoyable journey of discovery and surprising twists as a former Marine sets out to uncover a dangerous criminal.
Monroe, OH, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Friend to Die For”: a gripping crime thriller that hinges on a confusing clue and a clever ex-Marine’s determination. “A Friend to Die For” is the creation of published author F. Terry Tome, who has spent years in engineering, sales and management, consulting, and helping companies and corporations improve their ability to make money and to better compensate their employees. After many years of writing plans and procedures, he became fascinated with storytelling when writing his life story in his book The First Eighty Years: A Story of God’s Grace. F. Terry and his wife, Dee, live in Ohio and up until recently enjoyed traveling the eastern half of the country building habitat houses. They still enjoy camping, hiking, and mostly anything having to do with nature.
Tome shares, “The Saga of Jeff Blade is a story of one man’s experiences fighting crime while attempting to help others find meaning, friendship, and Jesus as his own faith evolves in his quest to be a disciple of Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, F. Terry Tome’s new book will delight and entertain the imagination as readers get to know a fresh voice in the detective genre.
Consumers can purchase “A Friend to Die For” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Friend to Die For,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories