Lakeland Nidhatak’s Newly Released "The Race" is a Compelling Fiction That Finds Unexpected Dangers Lurking During a Relay Race
“The Race,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lakeland Nidhatak, offers readers an unexpected adventure that finds a young man standing up for what he truly believes in and finding retaliation from the most unlikely of sources.
New York, NY, April 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Race”: an uplifting and unique contemporary fiction. “The Race” is the creation of published author Lakeland Nidhatak, who grew up in the Appalachian Mountains of northern Pennsylvania. He is an accomplished long-distance runner, competing in over twenty ultra runs, including fifty miles, seventy miles, and one hundred miles. He also is an accomplished long-distance backpacker, having hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, and completed the Appalachian Trail four times. One of his Appalachian Trail hikes was the central part of his hike on the unofficial Eastern Continental Trail from Key West, Florida, to Ravens Point, Newfoundland, Canada.
Nidhatak shares, “The Race is about a young man struggling with his past, his family, and the church. He created a venue to allow Christians to develop their musical and speaking skills independent of their church. He also wants people to be physically active and to see the heavenly Father’s creativity in nature. As all this goes on, he is hiding horrible pain inside his heart, hoping no one will ever know.
A one-hundred-mile relay race is proposed to his closest friends and his brother, Kenzie. As the time for the race nears, established folks from the church bear down on Lake’s positive attitude. The pastor’s son despises Lake and threatens him. A visiting narcissistic pastor causes Lake to violently respond to a false accusation. Lake warns his friends to watch for sheep that are wolves in disguise. Church gossip nearly destroys the friendship. A death in Lake’s family brings hidden shame to light.
“The friends have a special event to pray for the church, each other, and for forgiveness and reconciliation. The event takes place at a special secret facility only Lake and his brother knew existed.
“The race day arrives. Lake’s friends and his brother run the race as a relay team. Lake runs the race as an ultra-runner as well as one of his newfound family members. All goes well, but the enemy is waiting to ambush. What the enemy aims to destroy, the Lord uses for his glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lakeland Nidhatak’s new book offers readers an entertaining story with layers of relatable spiritual messages.
Consumers can purchase “The Race” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Race,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
