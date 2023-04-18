Sita Moore’s Newly Released “Is God In Your Yard?” is a Touching, Personal Narrative That Brings Readers an Impactful Message of the Closeness of God
“Is God In Your Yard?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sita Moore, shares a heartfelt message of God’s comfort for times of struggle that encourages readers to listen for God’s voice carrying a message of uplifting promise.
South Richmond Hill, NY, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Is God In Your Yard?”: a uniquely inspiring message of connection between one and God. “Is God In Your Yard?” is the creation of published author Sita Moore, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys serving through volunteer work.
Moore shares, “'Is God in Your Yard?' is a fictional journey of life that gives you a sense of reality. It is as if you, the reader, is put directly into the shoes of the character. It helps you to understand and relate to this character’s experiences. Have you ever heard the saying, 'Put yourself in someone else’s shoes?' This is exactly what Is God in Your Yard? does. It has many twists and turns that will leave you at the edge of your seat and get your imaginative juices flowing. As you read this book, you cannot help but feel each and every one of this character’s emotions. So fasten your seat belts and enjoy this amazing ride. It is a ride you will never forget!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sita Moore’s new book will touch readers as they are enveloped in a comforting and immersive story.
A recent review from Online Book Club states, “Stunning illustrations that create vivid imagery accompany Sita’s writing. She makes her reader the protagonist. As a result, the book feels personal and tailored for you, the reader. Her words are simple, and her message is easy to comprehend.”
Consumers can purchase “Is God In Your Yard?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is God In Your Yard?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moore shares, “'Is God in Your Yard?' is a fictional journey of life that gives you a sense of reality. It is as if you, the reader, is put directly into the shoes of the character. It helps you to understand and relate to this character’s experiences. Have you ever heard the saying, 'Put yourself in someone else’s shoes?' This is exactly what Is God in Your Yard? does. It has many twists and turns that will leave you at the edge of your seat and get your imaginative juices flowing. As you read this book, you cannot help but feel each and every one of this character’s emotions. So fasten your seat belts and enjoy this amazing ride. It is a ride you will never forget!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sita Moore’s new book will touch readers as they are enveloped in a comforting and immersive story.
A recent review from Online Book Club states, “Stunning illustrations that create vivid imagery accompany Sita’s writing. She makes her reader the protagonist. As a result, the book feels personal and tailored for you, the reader. Her words are simple, and her message is easy to comprehend.”
Consumers can purchase “Is God In Your Yard?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is God In Your Yard?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories