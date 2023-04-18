Jaimee Wolfard’s Newly Released “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional” is an Empowering Resource for Spiritual Rejuvenation
“This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jaimee Wolfard, is a welcome challenge that pushes readers to reflect, pray, and be active in their spiritual walk.
Marshfield, MO, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional”: an interactive opportunity for spiritual growth. “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional” is the creation of published author Jaimee Wolfard, a dedicated wife and mother with a passion for helping those in need. Wolfard holds a teaching certification in language arts as well as behavioral special education cross category. She earned a bachelor’s degree from College of the Ozarks and a master’s degree from Missouri State.
Wolfard shares, “Several years ago, God began to speak to me in moments of silence where I was seeking His voice and through dreams. I needed to know what His plan was for my life because it felt like I was running in circles and hitting roadblocks. Life was tough, and it didn’t seem like all the things I was doing for God and the church were helping make my path become clearer.
“During a debilitating fight with cancer, I was at my weakest, and I still heard Him speaking to me. God never leaves us and is always wooing us to the call He has for us. During the editing process of this book, I was attacked two more times with different cancers. First, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had to have part of my kidney removed. Then, during my recovery, after having an annual mammogram, I was told that I had breast cancer again and had to have a double mastectomy. These diagnoses have not deterred me because I know that God gave me 'this day' as a stepping stone toward my 'that day,' and I will be obedient. Each new day is a step deeper into what He has for me. The devil seems to be trying to delay or stop this message from getting out, but all it has done is reiterated that through my storms and suffering God gets the glory! I have learned that in my weakness He shines more to those around me as I give Him honor for every blessing and continue to praise Him even through my sorrows. My faith grows because I know that as long as I am living, He is not done with me. It starts with saying, 'This is the day I will begin to follow Christ with all of me no matter what comes my way.' Over the past sixteen years, during my search for His calling, God has used dreams, people, and His still small voice to guide me through the process of writing this devotional.
“This book was written as God gave me revelation to the steps in finding my calling. I like to have things told to me straight and to the point. I feel God has given it to me in easy-to-understand, with-no-fluff guidelines. He knows what we need. I have heard from people of all ages desperate to have God give them an audible direction for their calling. We have to be in a place to hear Him, and I have outlined some of those for you.
“I had to walk through this devotional for my life to be able to finish it for you. Each chapter was another step for me to follow so I could see His direction clearly. There is a prayer for you and reflection questions with journaling space for your notes at the end of each section to help guide you on your journey with Christ. God has changed my heart, and I hope that you find your calling as you begin your 'This day.'
'He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace' (2 Timothy 1:9 NIV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaimee Wolfard’s new book shares a powerful reminder of the need to be present and purposeful in one’s pursuit of God.
Pairing a deeply personal story with relevant scripture and thoughtful reflections, Wolfard brings readers a deeply touching devotional journaling experience.
Consumers can purchase “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wolfard shares, “Several years ago, God began to speak to me in moments of silence where I was seeking His voice and through dreams. I needed to know what His plan was for my life because it felt like I was running in circles and hitting roadblocks. Life was tough, and it didn’t seem like all the things I was doing for God and the church were helping make my path become clearer.
“During a debilitating fight with cancer, I was at my weakest, and I still heard Him speaking to me. God never leaves us and is always wooing us to the call He has for us. During the editing process of this book, I was attacked two more times with different cancers. First, I was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had to have part of my kidney removed. Then, during my recovery, after having an annual mammogram, I was told that I had breast cancer again and had to have a double mastectomy. These diagnoses have not deterred me because I know that God gave me 'this day' as a stepping stone toward my 'that day,' and I will be obedient. Each new day is a step deeper into what He has for me. The devil seems to be trying to delay or stop this message from getting out, but all it has done is reiterated that through my storms and suffering God gets the glory! I have learned that in my weakness He shines more to those around me as I give Him honor for every blessing and continue to praise Him even through my sorrows. My faith grows because I know that as long as I am living, He is not done with me. It starts with saying, 'This is the day I will begin to follow Christ with all of me no matter what comes my way.' Over the past sixteen years, during my search for His calling, God has used dreams, people, and His still small voice to guide me through the process of writing this devotional.
“This book was written as God gave me revelation to the steps in finding my calling. I like to have things told to me straight and to the point. I feel God has given it to me in easy-to-understand, with-no-fluff guidelines. He knows what we need. I have heard from people of all ages desperate to have God give them an audible direction for their calling. We have to be in a place to hear Him, and I have outlined some of those for you.
“I had to walk through this devotional for my life to be able to finish it for you. Each chapter was another step for me to follow so I could see His direction clearly. There is a prayer for you and reflection questions with journaling space for your notes at the end of each section to help guide you on your journey with Christ. God has changed my heart, and I hope that you find your calling as you begin your 'This day.'
'He has saved us and called us to a holy life—not because of anything we have done but because of his own purpose and grace' (2 Timothy 1:9 NIV).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaimee Wolfard’s new book shares a powerful reminder of the need to be present and purposeful in one’s pursuit of God.
Pairing a deeply personal story with relevant scripture and thoughtful reflections, Wolfard brings readers a deeply touching devotional journaling experience.
Consumers can purchase “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “This Is the Day: Finding Your Calling for Christ: Devotional,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories