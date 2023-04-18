Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann’s Newly Released "The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership" is an Informative Study of the Servant Leadership Structure

“The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to improve or expand upon their current leadership practices to help others achieve their full potential and in turn become great leaders themselves.