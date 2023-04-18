Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann’s Newly Released "The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership" is an Informative Study of the Servant Leadership Structure
“The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann, is a helpful resource for anyone seeking to improve or expand upon their current leadership practices to help others achieve their full potential and in turn become great leaders themselves.
Matthews, NC, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People”: a useful source of inspiration for developing effective leadership practices. “The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People” is the creation of published author Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann, who has over thirty-five years’ experience in technical consulting, training, organizational development, coaching, and strategic advisement from small businesses to Fortune 500 clients. However, his inner passion and desire lies in helping others achieve character development and fulfillment in their lives, evangelizing thought leadership in organizations. Dr. Scheuermann currently serves as principal managing partner for The Scheuermann Leadership and Consulting Group. He is also a graduate of Regent University’s Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL) program with a concentration in servant leadership.
Dr. Scheuermann shares, “'The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership' was borne out of the desire to help others quickly ignite and launch servant leadership characteristics and attributes into a leader’s style and approach to influencing and leading people, not employees. This book applies to all industries and cultures across the globe. The book is structured by first defining a leadership concept, then learning about examples of modern-day leaders’ and organizations who display and live out servant leadership characteristics in their approach, and then how this can be applied in other organizations. The author takes time in covering such topics as what is servant leadership, defining one’s purpose, living out one’s values, building a high-performance culture, creating trust, and sustaining long-lasting relationships, developing and sustaining a servant leader’s character, and finally the most important of all, love, the love of people. The last two chapters provide a 360-servant leadership assessment example and how servant leadership can be integrated and applied in workplace leadership programs.
"The hope of the author is that the reader will quickly gain an understanding of servant leadership characteristics, achieve insights into the examples of both individual and organizations provided, and then immediately start incorporating these principles within their leadership approach, in turn, helping others to become servant leaders.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Peter K. Scheuermann’s new book will challenge and encourage anyone working in a role that offers the opportunity to help lead a project or team.
Dr. Scheuermann shares in hope of seeing others achieve a fulfilling career while embarking on a self-improvement mission to become effective and engaging leaders within any industry.
Consumers can purchase “The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Secret Sauce of Servant Leadership: Seven Ingredients that Ignites the Power of People,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
