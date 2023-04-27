Verivend Introduces Digital Signature Functionality for Streamlined Private Capital Transactions
Leading payments platform enhances signature management with seamless digital signing capabilities.
Buffalo, NY, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Verivend, the trusted payments platform for private capital transactions, is proud to announce the addition of digital signature functionality to its robust suite of features. This new enhancement allows General Partners (GPs) to efficiently manage signature requests for subscription documents and other agreements with their Limited Partners (LPs), making the transaction process even easier and more efficient.
With Verivend's digital signature functionality, GPs can now easily create and send subscription documents and other agreements to LPs for review and signing, all within the platform. LPs can then securely sign and return the documents electronically, eliminating the need for time-consuming and cumbersome manual signatures. The digital signature functionality streamlines the entire signature process, reducing delays and increasing efficiency for private capital transactions.
"We are thrilled to introduce digital signature functionality to our payments platform," said Rodney Reisdorf, CEO of Verivend. "Our goal is to provide our customers with the most advanced and user-friendly tools to manage their private capital transactions. With digital signature capabilities, GPs can now seamlessly manage more of the investment journey, resulting in faster and smoother transactions with their LPs."
Verivend is known for its commitment to providing secure and reliable payments solutions for private capital transactions. The addition of digital signature functionality further enhances Verivend's reputation as a leading platform for GPs and LPs seeking an efficient and secure way to manage their subscription documents and agreements.
Key benefits of Verivend's digital signature functionality include:
Enhanced efficiency: GPs can easily create and send subscription documents and other agreements for signing, and LPs can sign and return them electronically, reducing delays and streamlining the transaction process.
Improved security: Verivend's digital signature functionality ensures the authenticity and integrity of signed documents, providing a secure and compliant solution for private capital transactions.
User-friendly experience: The digital signature feature is intuitive and easy to use, providing a seamless experience for GPs and LPs to manage signature requests within the Verivend platform.
Verivend's digital signature functionality is now available to all existing and new customers. To learn more about Verivend's payments platform and its latest features, please visit www.verivend.com.
About Verivend
Verivend is the leading payments platform for private capital transactions, providing a secure and efficient way for General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) to manage subscription documents and other agreements. With innovative features and robust security measures, Verivend is trusted by private capital professionals worldwide for its reliable and user-friendly payments solutions. For more information, visit www.verivend.com.
Media Contact:
info@verivend.com
+1 716-259-1044
Note to editors: Images and additional information are available upon request.
