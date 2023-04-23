Georgia Cyber Academy High School Teacher Nominated for National History Day® Teacher of the Year

Colleen Surette, a high school teacher at Georgia Cyber Academy, has been nominated for the National History Day® Teacher of the Year Award. The award recognizes the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students. Ms. Surette has been teaching for 17 years and has helped countless students develop a deep appreciation for history and its significance in society. The national winner will be announced on June 15, 2023, at the National Contest Awards Ceremony in College Park, Maryland.