Murata Type 2AB is Featured in Future Electronics’ New Digital Campaign
The new Murata Type 2AB is being featured in Future Electronics’ new digital campaign. Uses include small, battery-operated IoT devices and applications.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is featuring the new Murata Type 2AB in its new digital campaign.
The Murata Type 2AB is designed to be an ultra-small, high-quality, lower-power consumption UWB module. It is ideally suited for small, battery-operated Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications.
It is the smallest highly integrated UWB module available on the market today and has 75% less square area than CoB solution. The frequency, Tx power, and antenna delay are calibrated for each device. The reference clock for UWB and MCU are embedded.
If you would like to learn more about the Murata Type 2AB module, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/murata-type-2ab-ultra-wideband-module-uwb. To see the entire suite of Future Electronics offerings, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
