ClinicalPURSUIT is Currently Offering a Free Demonstration of Their State-of-the-Art Clinical EDC System
The Missouri-based EDC systems provider is helping clinicians, data managers, and CROs with seamless data capturing through their world-class software and solutions and free demos.
Clayton, MO, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Clinical trials are fundamental to modern medical and therapeutic development. As evidenced by the recent pandemic, there is a need to conduct quick, swift, and result-oriented trials for breakthroughs in vaccine and therapeutic development.
Data capturing is an integral part of the research process, and it is important to ensure the accurate and quick capture of information to conduct trials. ClinicalPURSUIT is a leading medical research technology provider based in Missouri. The organization is a pioneer in providing world-class systems and has been helping CROs, sponsors, clinicians, and other stakeholders by providing them with premium EDC solutions since 1998.
Currently, the company is offering a free demonstration of its world-class EDC systems that help clinicians evaluate and use the system before implementing it within their enterprise. Their solutions are flexible, and all their solutions are quite affordable.
Their data capture systems and solutions are used extensively throughout the country by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and more. All their products are HIPAA-compliant and tried and tested to ensure the utmost quality and perfection.
The company continuously aims to provide its clientele with flexible, adaptable, and affordable data-capturing solutions that play a fundamental role in conducting quick and result-oriented trials.
Speaking about their data-capturing capabilities, a company spokesperson said, “We pride ourselves in offering one-of-a-kind data-capturing solutions with an array of capabilities. Our intuitive dashboard and customization abilities allow researchers to collect, comprehend, analyze, and generate reports on data captured from multiple sources.
Our systems can also help researchers set up multi-center studies within weeks. In addition, our technicians will help integrate our software and solutions within your existing system and provide a holistic suite of services that aid in medical development.”
Their EDC software has created a buzz within the clinical research community, and the company has become the go-to service provider for clinicians looking for robust data management systems.
The company has made significant strides within the medical research domain and strives hard to provide tailored, configurable web-based software that helps data managers and clinicians conduct seamless trials within their prescribed timeframe.
Apart from EDC systems, the company also provides Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, etc.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been an industry leader in EDC software and systems since 1998. The company is well-reputed and respected in the medical research industry. They have pioneered data collection systems and software for clinical research. They have worked with renowned CROs, sponsors, and others involved in clinical research to supply them with modern software and solutions.
Contact Information
Website: https://clinicalpursuit.com/
Contact Person Name: Kimberly Hickman
Email: pr@clinicalpursuit.com
Data capturing is an integral part of the research process, and it is important to ensure the accurate and quick capture of information to conduct trials. ClinicalPURSUIT is a leading medical research technology provider based in Missouri. The organization is a pioneer in providing world-class systems and has been helping CROs, sponsors, clinicians, and other stakeholders by providing them with premium EDC solutions since 1998.
Currently, the company is offering a free demonstration of its world-class EDC systems that help clinicians evaluate and use the system before implementing it within their enterprise. Their solutions are flexible, and all their solutions are quite affordable.
Their data capture systems and solutions are used extensively throughout the country by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and more. All their products are HIPAA-compliant and tried and tested to ensure the utmost quality and perfection.
The company continuously aims to provide its clientele with flexible, adaptable, and affordable data-capturing solutions that play a fundamental role in conducting quick and result-oriented trials.
Speaking about their data-capturing capabilities, a company spokesperson said, “We pride ourselves in offering one-of-a-kind data-capturing solutions with an array of capabilities. Our intuitive dashboard and customization abilities allow researchers to collect, comprehend, analyze, and generate reports on data captured from multiple sources.
Our systems can also help researchers set up multi-center studies within weeks. In addition, our technicians will help integrate our software and solutions within your existing system and provide a holistic suite of services that aid in medical development.”
Their EDC software has created a buzz within the clinical research community, and the company has become the go-to service provider for clinicians looking for robust data management systems.
The company has made significant strides within the medical research domain and strives hard to provide tailored, configurable web-based software that helps data managers and clinicians conduct seamless trials within their prescribed timeframe.
Apart from EDC systems, the company also provides Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePRO), Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture, Patient Registry feature, etc.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been an industry leader in EDC software and systems since 1998. The company is well-reputed and respected in the medical research industry. They have pioneered data collection systems and software for clinical research. They have worked with renowned CROs, sponsors, and others involved in clinical research to supply them with modern software and solutions.
Contact Information
Website: https://clinicalpursuit.com/
Contact Person Name: Kimberly Hickman
Email: pr@clinicalpursuit.com
Contact
ClinicalPURSUITContact
Kimberly Hickman
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Kimberly Hickman
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Categories