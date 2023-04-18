Sherrell Carr’s Newly Released "The Order Of Truth" is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Working to Develop a Stronger Connection with God
“The Order Of Truth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherrell Carr, is an engaging opportunity for growth in one’s spiritual journey as Carr discusses how to learn to understand and express oneself clearly with God.
Severn, MD, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Order Of Truth”: an encouraging celebration of the connection one can forge through determined faith. “The Order Of Truth” is the creation of published author Sherrell Carr, who holds a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies, a bachelor’s degree in early childhood, and a master’s degree in education. She is currently a resident of Maryland, where she resides with her husband, George.
Carr shares, “Language is one of the first things men learn how to speak on earth from infancy. Without it, there can be no understanding conveyed from one human being to another. The same is true in our relationship with God. God has a language that He gives to men so that understanding is conveyed from His Spirit to our spirit. This book takes you on a journey to help you learn what the language of God is and how to speak it.
“Grace and truth are the foundations and orders for speaking the language of God. Grace is God’s ability, and truth is the force that ignites God’s ability. Grace and truth came from Jesus Christ (John 1:17 KJV). He is the language of truth because He is the word of truth.
“Truth can either be spoken in our understanding or without our understanding in other tongues, as the Spirit of God gives them utterance. ‘And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit was giving them utterance’ (NASB 1995). No other language is accepted or received in the kingdom of God except truth.
“Psalm 33:4 says, ‘The Word of the Lord is right, and all God’s works are done in truth.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherrell Carr’s new book will challenge readers through encouraging reflection and relevant scripture.
Carr shares in hopes of aiding others in the pursuit of a fulfilling connection with God by offering helpful resources for developing one’s ability to communicate with Him.
Consumers can purchase “The Order Of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Order Of Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
