Dr. Ella L. Moore’s Newly Released "Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal" is an Empowering Devotional Experience
“Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal,” by Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ella L. Moore, is a thoughtful, year-long opportunity to find deeper connection with one’s faith as they reflect on key, uplifting scripture.
Mitchelville, MD, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for anyone seeking a daily exercise of faith. “Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal” is the creation of published author Dr. Ella L. Moore, a licensed minister and serves as minister of discipleship at the Beulah Baptist Church of Deanwood Heights in Washington, DC. Dr. Moore is the founder and owner of His Way Life Coaching and Discipleship, LLC. She has been an instructor of the Word of God for over forty years. She also serves with Child Evangelism Fellowship Inc., an international children’s ministry, as a leadership training instructor. Dr. Moore has been married to the love of her life, Russell E. Moore Jr., for fifty-two years. They have two adult children and three grandchildren. They currently reside in Mitchellville, Maryland.
Dr. Moore shares, “Notes from Grandma is a collection of various Scripture verses and expository thoughts which originated as simpler notes to my oldest granddaughter in an effort to encourage her each day. Notes from Grandma consists of 365 inspirational and spiritually motivational vignettes intended to inform, uplift, encourage, and edify the reader.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ella L. Moore’s new book will challenge and uplift believers both new and established to find comfort, encouragement, and strength in God’s word.
Dr. Moore shares in hope of empowering others in their personal and spiritual journeys as they take time for God in each day.
Consumers can purchase “Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Notes From Grandma: A 365-Day Devotional Journal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
