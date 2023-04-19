Juanita Austion’s Newly Released "Which Road I Travel" is a Powerful Memoir That Presents Readers with the Highs and Lows of Life
“Which Road I Travel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Austion, is an impactful autobiographical work that provides readers with a deeply personal look into the author’s experiences with abuse and finding God.
Stone Mountain, GA, April 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Which Road I Travel”: a potent story of healing and learning one’s self-worth. “Which Road I Travel” is the creation of published author Juanita Austion, whose journey started some eighty-two years ago. She was born the fourth eldest of thirteen children to sharecropper parents. She was born in a little town called Ochlocknee, Georgia, and reared up on one farm to another. She went and attended school in a two-room class held inside of a church building with two teachers who split grades 1 to 12 between the two of them. Juanita herself went no further than the fifth grade. But much later on in life, she went back to school and attained her GED and went on to college, majoring in journalism.
Austion shares, “This book was thirty-two years in the making and is meant to be a praise to God for all He has done for me down through the years. By relating experiences of Him dealing with me, I have established a deep relationship with Him. Without these experiences, I believe that relationship would never have happened. My desire for sharing this story with others will perhaps help deter someone from making the same mistakes I did and fall into the same pitfalls that brought so much unhappiness.
“For victims of sexual abuse, don’t allow yourselves to remain a victim by keeping quiet. Tell someone. Although this book shows a lot of ups and downs, it also reveals a life of happiness and joys, a sense of accomplishment while holding on to God with a grip that won’t let go while He says, 'I got you.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Austion’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the author’s most challenging and cherished moments.
Austion shares in hope of aiding others who have faced similar challenges to overcome the long reaching effects of sexual abuse.
Consumers can purchase “Which Road I Travel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Which Road I Travel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
