Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, "Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look," Reveals How the Lord Always Has a Plan for His Followers in Life

Recent release “Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look,” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman, centers around a young bird named Leo, who learns valuable life lessons through trial and error. These lessons are observed and documented by the story's narrator, Penelope, who wishes to share her findings with the world and encourage all who will listen to grow in their faith.