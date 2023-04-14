Author Mark Ira Krausman’s New Book, "Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look," Reveals How the Lord Always Has a Plan for His Followers in Life
Recent release “Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look,” from Covenant Books author Mark Ira Krausman, centers around a young bird named Leo, who learns valuable life lessons through trial and error. These lessons are observed and documented by the story's narrator, Penelope, who wishes to share her findings with the world and encourage all who will listen to grow in their faith.
Darien, WI, April 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Ira Krausman, a devoted follower of Christ, has completed his new book, “Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look”: captivating story of a young bird named Penelope who documents her views of the world and life as she watches her young neighbor Leo grow and learn.
Krausman starts his tale, writing, “How excited I am that through the grace of God and the works of his son, Christ Jesus, I have come to know all of you. With abundant joy and love and exceedingly overflowing and living waters run, I am so blessed to have returned to you all and found open arms wrapped around myself and each other with such love and compassion. Life for us is a journey, and from the day of Leo’s birth, we all have embarked on our own living out the rising and setting of the sun, moon, and stars. Each day we go and embrace the coming of the day to love the Lord our God and to live and to embrace and to implement his teaching in the care he has for all of us.
“To love our Lord God and to love our neighbor as thyself. These pages I write are the years of followed and I am so confident that your life is just as full of so much promise, and in that also you will go on and at this very moment make history of the greatest achievements before you. Please have patience and carry a light heart within you always. In Leo’s life, these are the lessons and years that followed. Please enjoy and learn for sometimes as we see the trials of others and understand, we can apply to ourselves and be better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Ira Krausman’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers view each and every day as a gift from the Lord, and to have faith in his plan for each of his followers.
Readers can purchase “Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Krausman starts his tale, writing, “How excited I am that through the grace of God and the works of his son, Christ Jesus, I have come to know all of you. With abundant joy and love and exceedingly overflowing and living waters run, I am so blessed to have returned to you all and found open arms wrapped around myself and each other with such love and compassion. Life for us is a journey, and from the day of Leo’s birth, we all have embarked on our own living out the rising and setting of the sun, moon, and stars. Each day we go and embrace the coming of the day to love the Lord our God and to live and to embrace and to implement his teaching in the care he has for all of us.
“To love our Lord God and to love our neighbor as thyself. These pages I write are the years of followed and I am so confident that your life is just as full of so much promise, and in that also you will go on and at this very moment make history of the greatest achievements before you. Please have patience and carry a light heart within you always. In Leo’s life, these are the lessons and years that followed. Please enjoy and learn for sometimes as we see the trials of others and understand, we can apply to ourselves and be better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mark Ira Krausman’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers view each and every day as a gift from the Lord, and to have faith in his plan for each of his followers.
Readers can purchase “Penelope's Plateau of Life and the View of Love of Look” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories